Narvaez Shines Under Bright Lights

September 10, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Carlos Narvaez homered and drove in three runs as the Hudson Valley Renegades snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Narvaez had three hits, including a two-RBI single in the first innings and a solo home run in the third. Pat DeMarco drove in the other run on a ground out in a three-run first inning.

Anderson Munoz started on the mound for Hudson Valley but departed after 4.1 innings due to an apparent injury. He allowed one run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Charlie Ruegger went 1.1 innings in relief and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts to earn the win (6-4). Jefry Valden -- just back from Somerset -- went the last two innings and allowed one hit to earn his first save at Hudson Valley.

Greensboro lost to Jersey Shore, so the Renegades (66-46) trail the Grasshoppers by five games for the last spot in the High A East Championship Series.

Brooklyn (45-65) and the Renegades meet again on Saturday at Dutchess Stadium. The series concludes on Sunday before Greensboro visits to wrap the regular season up.

Per the State of New York, the Renegades are now open at 100% capacity. Tickets continue to be a tremendous value starting as low as $6. Visit HVRenegades.com for ticket information and so much more.

Follow the Renegades on Social Media and listen to the "Renegades Weekly" Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.