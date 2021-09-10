BlueClaws Hold Hoppers to 3 Hits in Shutout

LAKEWOOD, N.J. â Right-hander Tyler Phillips made his first start for Jersey Shore, and he and two relievers combined on a three-hit shutout, leading the host BlueClaws to a 6-0 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday night at FirstEnergy Park.

Despite the loss, Greensboro's magic number for clinching a playoff spot remained at four.

The newly-acquired Phillips threw just 40 pitches, and reliever Carlos Francisco (1-0, 5.68 ERA) picked up the win by striking out two in two perfect innings. James McArthur closed the game with four scoreless innings, striking out five and earning his first save.

Liover Peguero, Nick Gonzales and Will Matthiessen had Greensboro's hits in the game, all three of them singles.

Peguero, a shortstop rated by MLB Pipeline as the Pirates' No. 5 prospect, went 1-for-3 with a walk from the leadoff spot in his second game back from a minor leg injury. He stole his 24th base of the season and raised his batting average to .272.

Utility infielder Andres Alvarez went 0-for-3 to snap an 11-game hitting streak.

Jersey Shore's Luis Garcia homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Blue Claws.

Losing pitcher Valentin Linarez, a 21-year-old right-hander promoted to Greensboro on Thursday, made his first start for the Hoppers and allowed three earned runs on four hits in five innings of work. Linarez was called up from the Rookie-level Florida Complex League, where he went 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in eight starts, striking out 38 in 24 innings.

The Hoppers also added 21-year-old right-hander Jack Carey to the pitching staff Thursday. The Duke alum allowed three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief Friday.

Greensboro (71-41) is still in the driver's seat in its race for a playoff spot with North Division leader Hudson Valley (66-46). With eight games left in the regular season â including six head-to-head next week â the Hoppers lead the Renegades by six games in the chase for the second-best record in the High-A East.

The Grasshoppers trail the first-place Bowling Green Hot Rods (77-35) by six games in the South Division standings, but the Hoppers still control their own playoff destiny.

That's because the two teams with the best regular-season records â regardless of division â qualify for the High-A East's best-of-five championship series.

Any combination of Greensboro wins or Hudson Valley losses adding up to four will clinch a playoff spot for the Grasshoppers. The Hoppers close the regular season on the road next week with a six-game series against the Renegades in Wappingers Falls, near Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

The championship series begins with two games at the lower seed's home park Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 21 and 22. Thursday is a travel day to the top seed's ballpark, with games Sept. 24, 25 and 26 if necessary.

Notes

Second baseman Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft and a player ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Pirates' No. 4 prospect, returned to the lineup as the DH and went 1-for-4 Friday. Gonzales was the High-A East's player of the month in August. He went on the injured list with a broken finger in May, and he was batting just .214 on July 15. In his 43 games since then, Gonzales has raised his batting average to .302 by hitting .359 (66-for-184) with 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.

The Hoppers are playing their 19th six-game series of the season. They have won or split 17 of 18 series so far. Since splitting their first five series of the season, the Grasshoppers are 56-26 (.683 win percentage).

Third baseman Jared Triolo leads the High-A East with 120 hits, ranks second with a .305 batting average and third with 75 RBIs. Triolo was batting just .217 on June 2, but in 79 games since then he has batted .328 with 24 doubles, 12 home runs, 60 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

In his last 12 games, catcher/DH Blake Sabol is 17-for-49 (.347) with four home runs, three doubles, 12 runs scored and 14 RBIs.

