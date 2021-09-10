Renegades to Honor Police Officers, Firefighters & US Veterans on 20th Anniversary of September 11th

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - On Saturday September 11th, the Hudson Valley Renegades and the Brooklyn Cyclones will take the field together at Dutchess Stadium to remember and pay tribute to all of those affected by the tragic events 20 years earlier on 09/11/2001.

The 9/11 20th Anniversary ballgame will be brought to you by VA Hudson Valley Health Care Systems and will feature events and ceremonies paying tribute to veterans, police officers, firefighters and everyone that serves and protects us on a daily basis.

In a pre-game ceremony, NY State Senator Sue Serino, Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro and Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson will say a few words before color guards from the veterans, fire and police departments present the colors for the National Anthem. Along with the pre-game ceremony, each inning a veteran will be honored by the Renegades players batting for that veteran. Police officers and fire firefighters will face off in between inning promotions and before the end of the game, a "Hero of the Game" will also be announced and honored by everyone in attendance. The game will conclude with a post-game fireworks display set to the sounds of patriotic music.

The Renegades and Cyclones teams are also helping in fundraising efforts through a charity auction that includes player signed items and team signed police and fire baseball jerseys. The auction is open for bidding by going to hvrenegades.com and clicking the We Remember Auction link. The auction will be live through 7pm Sunday, September 12th. All proceeds from the auction will go to Hudson Valley Guns & Hoses, an organization that provides support and financial assistance to firefighters and law enforcement who are injured, sick or killed while in service.

The September 11th ballgame will start at 6:05pm with gates opening at 5:00pm. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at hvrenegades.com or by calling 845-838-0094.

