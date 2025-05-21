Napheesa Collier Goes off for 28 PTS vs. the Dallas Wings
May 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Napheesa Collier records her 3rd straight 20+ PT game to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 3-0 start to the season Ã°Å¸â¢Å
28 PTS 8 REB 2 AST 2 STL 61.5 FG%
