Mystics vs. Mercury Postgame Information - July 16

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics dished out a season-high 28 assists in today's game, with all five starters having 5+ assists in the game.

Today's game was the third time in WNBA history that a team has had five players on the same team with 5+ assists in a game.

The last time a team has had five players dish out 5+ assists in the same game was on July 11, 2018 (Atlanta Dream: Alex Bentley, Jessica Breland, Tiffany Hayes, Angel McCoughtry, Renee Montgomery)

With 28 assists today, the Mystics have had 20+ assists in all but three games this season.

The team remains third in the league, averaging 22.1 assists per game.

The Mystics made 10 threes in today's game, the 13 th time this season with 10+ made threes

The Mystics outscored the Mercury 16-8 in second chance points.

The team on average allows the fourth-least opponent second chance points per game in the WNBA, averaging 9.7 per game.

Myisha Hines-Allen secured her second double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 rebounds while adding five assists and a steal

Hines-Allen's 12 rebounds are a new season-high, surpassing her previous high of 11 rebounds set on 7/6 at Minnesota

This is the second time this season and fifth time in her career that she has posted a stat line of 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.

Hines-Allen is now 22 rebounds away from passing Elena Delle Donne (931) for seventh all-time in rebounds in Mystics history

Julie Vanloo was the next-highest scorer, with a season-high 17 points along with five assists, two rebounds, and one block

This is the second time this season Vanloo has made 5+ threes in a game, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to record multiple games with 5+ made threes

After breaking the franchise record for most made threes in a rookie season, Vanloo (52) now sits 20 th in WNBA history for threes made in a rookie season and will look to continue to add to her total after the Olympic break.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough started her first game of the season, scoring 15 points and dishing out five assists

This is the ninth time this season Walker-Kimbrough has scored 10+ points in a game and she has scored 10+ points in six of her last eight games

This was the second time in her career that Walker-Kimbrough has score 15+ points while dishing out 5+ assists. The last time she had such numbers was earlier this season on June 27 vs. Connecticut.

Ariel Atkins scored 14 points with a team-leading six assists and four rebounds.

With her six assists today, Atkins (491) passed Emma Meesseman (490) for third all-time in Mystics history in assists, behind Alana Beard (563) and Natasha Cloud (1259)

Aaliyah Edwards led the bench in scoring with 10 points while bringing down five rebounds

In games at Capital One Arena this season, Edwards is averaging 14.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game

WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. PHOENIX MERCURY

July 16, 2024

Mystics 87 - Mercury 96

High Points

High Rebounds

High Assists

Mystics (87)

Hines-Allen (18)

Hines-Allen (12)

Atkins (6)

Mercury (96)

Griner (23)

Cloud (9)

Cloud (10)

