Grammy Award-Winning Global Superstar Pitbull to Headline at Halftime During 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced that GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Pitbull will perform at halftime during the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, marking another investment from Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia to elevate AT&T WNBA All-Star 2024 in Phoenix. The sold-out AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 20 (5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET) at Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Mercury, and air on ABC.

"We have an opportunity to use AT&T WNBA All-Star to showcase an incredible league and some of the greatest athletes in the world. It's important everything we do, on and off the floor, is at the same level as the superstars who will be playing," said Ishbia. "Pitbull is one of the world's most dynamic artists and I wanted a halftime performer who reflects the same excitement, passion and incredible fandom of the WNBA."

"I was raised by a woman, and a woman made me a man," said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull). "It's an honor to make history and perform at the WNBA All-Star Game. Here's to all the powerful women of the WNBA. So buckle up and get ready to have a good time, Dale!"

Pitbull, a Cuban-American artist from Miami, Florida, invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY® Award-winning independent international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. He has had multiple Billboard Hot 100 -number one singles including " Give Me Everything " (featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer) and " Timber " (featuring Kesha). Pitbull's recent musical releases include Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition, where he fuses music and racing to unite fans globally. The tracks feature special guests Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, T-Pain, Omar Courtz, and more.

Pitbull will embark on his Party After Dark Tour this summer, visiting 25 cities across the U.S. with special guest T-Pain and openers SiriusXM Globalization DJ'S. Lil Jon will also join in select markets. Following numerous successful solo touring runs and a recent triple headlining one-of-a-kind multigenerational arena run - The Trilogy Tour - with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, Mr. Worldwide is set to deliver another incredibly dynamic tour with an electrifying mix of his biggest career-spanning hits of instantly recognizable smashes and surprises.

Tickets to the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game are sold out but available via verified resale on Ticketmaster.

