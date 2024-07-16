Storm Heads to Break with 89-83 Win at Los Angeles

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Seattle Storm are heading into the month-long Olympic break exactly the way they wanted to: On a roll.

Jewell Loyd poured in 30 points - her fourth 30-pointer of the season - and Nneka Ogwumike came through with another double-double, this one with 23 points and 10 rebounds, as the Storm hung on for an 89-83 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle (17-8) heads into the month of downtime on a three-game winning streak and having won eight of its last 10.

Loyd hit 8 of 18 from the floor and 11 of 16 from the free-throw line, along with pulling down six rebounds and handing out seven assists.

Ogwumike tallied 23 points in her first game back in LA after spending the previous 12 seasons with the Sparks, adding 10 rebounds, six steals, and four assists. Her 23 points moved her past Sparks legend Lisa Leslie, who was in attendance at the game to support Ogwumike's quest.

Jordan Horston added 14 points and eight rebounds. Skylar Diggins-Smith, who missed the second half of Sunday's 81-70 victory against Atlanta, was back in action, starting and playing 30-plus minutes. She had eight points and five assists.

Once again, the Storm dished out 20-plus assists, racking up 21. It was their 10th time in the last 11 games with 20-plus and 14th time this season.

Seattle took a 64-61 lead into the final quarter. Down 73-71 with 6:29 to play, the Storm ran off 11 points in a row to take command at 82-73, keeping the Sparks (6-18) off the board for 3 minutes, 26 seconds.

L.A. got as close as 84-80 with 19 seconds left before Seattle got its final five points at the free-throw line.

Azura Stevens led Los Angeles with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

The Storm returns to action after the Olympic break, beginning a three-game road trip at Atlanta on Friday, August 16, at 4:30 p.m. PT.

