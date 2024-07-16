Liberty Win Over Sun

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (21-4) took down the Connecticut Sun (18-6), 82-74.

At 21-4, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 25 games in franchise history.

New York heads into the All-Star Break with the league's best record. Four of the past six teams with the league's best record at the All-Star Break went on to win the WNBA Championship that season.

The Liberty got out to a lead of at least 10 points in the first quarter during each of the team's three matchups with Connecticut this season.

New York's bench scored 14 points for the team's third consecutive game with double-digit bench points.

Up Next: Jonquel Jones and Team WNBA will face Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Team USA in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

KEY RUNS

Q1: New York went on a 16-6 run from the 9:48 mark of the first to the 6:49 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: No significant runs in the second quarter.

Q3: No significant runs in the third quarter.

Q4: New York went on a 10-2 run from the 9:18 mark of the fourth to the 5:49 mark of the final frame.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty offense with 30 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Ionescu also tied her season high with six three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 50, which is the third-longest such streak in WNBA history. Sabrina recorded at least 30 points for the 13th time in her career, setting the Liberty franchise record for most career 30-point games. With at least 20 points for her fourth consecutive game, Ionescu tied her career high for most 20-point games in a row. She has also scored at least 10 points in all 25 games so far in 2024, which leads the WNBA in 2024.

Per ESPN, Sabrina recorded at least 25 points and five assists for the 18th time in her career, tying Cynthia Cooper for the second-most such games in a player's first five seasons all-time. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June made all of her 10 attempts from the free-throw line to become the first player league-wide to record at least 10 made free throws in a single game against Connecticut this season.

Jonquel Jones finished with eight points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. With five assists in the first half, Jonquel tied her career high for assists in a single half. Jones has recorded multiple assists in 11 consecutive games, which is the longest streak of her career.

Leonie Fiebich scored nine points on 40% (2-5) shooting from the field and 100% (1-1) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with five rebounds, two assists, and a block. Fiebich made 75% of her three-pointers over her last four games, tying the best three-point percentage by a rookie over a four-game span in WNBA history (min. 12 attempts). Leonie also finished with a game-high +14 plus-minus in the win.

Kennedy Burke posted nine points, on 67% (4-6) shooting from the field to go along with a career-high four steals and a block. Burke recorded three or more steals in both of her starts this season, marking the first time in her career that she posted at least three steals in back-to-back games. Kennedy has now recorded at least one steal or block in her last 11 games as a starter, which is the longest such streak of her career. She has also recorded multiple stocks (steals + blocks) in 15 of her 24 career starts.

Courtney Vandersloot made each of her first four shots from the field and finished with 10 points and three assists.

Ivana Dojkić finished with seven points and three rebounds to go along with a steal.

With two assists in the first quarter, Nyara Sabally tied her career high for assists in a single game. Sabally also tied her career high with two blocks and has recorded at least one steal or block in each of her 11 games this season, which is the third-longest streak among second-year players in 2024.

