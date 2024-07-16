Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever - July 17

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (5-19) play their final game before taking a pause for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and Summer Olympics when they host the Indiana Fever (11-14) Wednesday night. Tipoff at a sold-out College Park Center is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on ESPN. Pam Ward and Monica McNutt will be on the call, with Angel Gray on sideline.

How To Follow Airing nationally on ESPN. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Fever Schedule & Results

7/17 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

9/1 at DAL 3 p.m. CT

9/15 at IND 2 p.m. CT

IND leads the all-time series 36-34

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

Notable Storylines This Time For Real The Wings and Fever will meet for the first time during the 2024 regular season on Wednesday at College Park Center. Dallas and Indiana, however, have already gotten a glimpse of each when they squared off in the first preseason game on May 3. The Wings scored a 79-76 victory in that meeting, with Arike Ogunbowale finishing with 19 points, including the game-winning three with four seconds left. The preseason tilt marked the debut of highly touted Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark. Clark will go toe-to-toe once again with familiar face and fellow rookie Jacy Sheldon of the Dallas Wings. Sheldon is an Ohio State grad who faced Iowa's Clark throughout their collegiate careers. Sheldon was selected No. 5 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, while Clark went No. 1.

Hot Ticket Wednesday's game marks the second consecutive sellout crowd at College Park Center and the sixth sellout of the regular season for the Dallas Wings. The Wings played in front of a capacity crowd on Saturday in Arlington against the Los Angeles Sparks, while Dallas has sold out seven of its first 12 home games overall, including the preseason game against the Fever on May 3.

What's Next Wednesday's game marks the Wings' final contest before teams go on hiatus for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game and the Olympic Games. Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale was voted to her fourth consecutive All-Star Game which is slated for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT, airing on ABC. This year's contest will be played at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., with the WNBA All-Stars facing the USA Basketball Women's National Team. For the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Wings forward Satou Sabally will represent Germany. Germany qualified for the Olympics for the first time after Sabally led the squad to wins over Brazil and Serbia at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Brazil in February. Germany is in Group C at the Paris Games, which also includes the United States, Japan and Belgium. They will open play in France on July 29 against Belgium at 6:30 a.m. CT. The Germans will then face Japan on Aug. 1 at 4 a.m., before wrapping up Group play against Team U.S.A. on Aug. 4 at 10:15 a.m. The Dallas Wings resume play after the break on Aug. 16 at home against the Connecticut Sun. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.