Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Medical Update

July 16, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - New York Liberty guard/forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton successfully underwent a minor procedure on her right knee today at Hospital for Special Surgery.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley J. Williams III, MD and Dr. Ben Nwachukwu, MD, MBA from Hospital for Special Surgery. Betnijah will begin rehabilitation with the team's performance staff and is estimated to return in approximately four-to-six weeks.

