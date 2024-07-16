New Balance and the WNBA Announce Multiyear Partnership

Boston, MA and New York, NY - New Balance and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multiyear agreement aimed at elevating women's sports and inspiring the next generation of fans and athletes alike.

This new relationship with the WNBA will enable New Balance to expand its presence in basketball, alongside an organization renowned for advocating for women's sports. The deal tips off midway through the season, just ahead of WNBA All-Star 2024, coinciding with the arrival of one of the most exciting draft classes, which will help in further amplifying women's basketball like never before.

The partnership will establish New Balance as an official partner of the WNBA. Together, both brands will continue to push the boundaries of sport and transform the game through grassroots initiatives aimed at growing youth basketball and authentic community engagement.

As part of the deal, New Balance will create authentic broadcast, digital and retail content featuring New Balance athlete and WNBA rookie Cameron Brink. Cameron, the second-overall selection in the WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm, signed an NIL deal with New Balance in 2023. The partnership enables Cameron to continue empowering young athletes to fearlessly overcome obstacles and pursue their dreams, both in basketball and in life.

"This relationship with the WNBA is another example of New Balance encouraging all young athletes, particularly women and girls, to pursue their athletic goals and ignite a new era of female empowerment through sport," says Jess Vassall, New Balance Head of Global Partnerships.

"The partnership with New Balance is yet another positive step in our efforts to grow women's sports across new audiences, incentivize youth participation and positively influence communities," said Colie Edison, WNBA Chief Growth Officer. "By aligning ourselves with a global brand like New Balance, we continue to push the envelope of what's possible when we tap into the unifying power of sport."

For more information, please visit www.newbalance.com/basketball/.

