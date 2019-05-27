Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 27 at Wilmington

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans conclude their 11-game road trip and their four-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (a Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 12:05 p.m. This afternoon, RHP Javier Assad (2-4, 3.16 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Brady Singer (4-2, 2.13 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

FOR SECOND TIME IN FOUR DAYS, BIRDS FALL VIA WALK-OFF

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans came back from down 5-2, but ultimately fell 6-5 in walk-off fashion on Sunday from Frawley Stadium. Brewer Hicklen was the hero for the Blue Rocks, knocking in Rudy Martin with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to win it. Trailing 5-2 into the eighth, the Pelicans rallied to tie the game. Cam Balego hit an RBI single, Grant Fennell added a sacrifice fly to draw within one and Aramis Ademan's third hit of the day drove in the game-tying run. Ryan Kellogg was strong in relief for the Pelicans, throwing three shutout innings out of the bullpen.

USED TO WALK TALL, ONCE CARRIED A BIG STICK

The Pelicans showed off their power from 5/11 through 5/23. During that stretch, the Pelicans had six different players hit a home run (Kevonte Mitchell, Wladimir Galindo, Cam Balego, Miguel Amaya, Grant Fennell and Tyler Payne). Since starting the set against the Blue Rocks, the Pelicans' power numbers have taken a hit in this series because of the pitcher-friendly nature of Frawley Stadium. In 24 games at Frawley this season, there have just been 10 home runs (three for Wilmington and six by their opponents). Myrtle Beach has not hit a home run in the first three games of the series.

BETTER KEEP THOSE ARMS WARM

There is no doubt that the pitching staff has helped to keep the Birds alive this season. When a Myrtle Beach starter has gone at least five innings, the Birds are 16-16. When the Pelicans receive a quality start, they are a strong 7-2. While the bullpen has struggled at times this season - they have allowed at least one run in 40 of the 51 games this year - when they do not cede a tally, the Pelicans are 8-3.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AWESOME

Aramis Ademan has completely turned around his offensive game in 2019. After finishing last in the Carolina League in 2018 with a .207 batting average, the now 20-year-old shortstop is hitting .275/.391/.420 over 41 games so far this season. With a 3-for-4 day on Sunday, he became the first Pelicans player this year to collect multiple hits in three-straight games, totaling a .583 (7-for-12) average. After hitting three home runs and driving in 38 in 114 games in 2018, Ademan has already homered three times this season and plated 21. If he were to play that same number of contests, 114, he is on pace for 58 RBIs.

LET'S PICK UP THE PACE

The Pelicans have played an average game time of 2:59:18 in 2019, the second-longest average time in the league. Seven out of the Pelicans' last 11 games have been over three hours. The MLB average time of game is 3:03:15 while the Carolina League averages 2:56:30 per game. The longest average nine-inning games in baseball belongs to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) who average 3:22:13 games.

THE GENERAL OF THE FIELD

Pelicans backstop Miguel Amaya has been excellent at throwing out potential base stealers in 2019. Amaya is tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball with 21 caught stealings this season (trailing only Will Banfield of Low-A Clinton, who has 26). Overall, Amaya has thrown out 21-of-52 (39.6 percent) of base runners this season. To this point in the season, his .993 fielding percentage ties a career best (2016 with DSL Cubs 2). As just a 19-year-old catcher in 2018, Amaya caught just 34 percent of base stealers (46-of-135). Collectively, the Pelicans' 31 caught stealings rank third in Minor League Baseball, trailing Double-A Birmingham (33, White Sox) and Low-A South Bend (32, Cubs).

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.37 ERA leads the bullpen after his 2.0 innings on Saturday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .170 off of the righty. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.80 ERA (4 ER in 20.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 11 hits, whiffing 16 and walking eight. In his appearance on Saturday, he struck out two in two perfect frames.

LAYING DOWN THE LAWLOR

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first three outings of the season. After his two scoreless innings on Friday, Lawlor owns a 1.50 ERA (1 ER over 6 IP) with 13 strikeouts and just one walk over his six frames. Over his last two outings, he has struck out 10 in just 4.1 innings. Before being promoted to Myrtle Beach, Lawlor went 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA over nine appearances with Low-A South Bend.

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach leads the league with 205 walks this year...On their current 11-game road trip, the Pelicans are 3-7. The Pelicans have had one win in each series they played in (Lynchburg, Frederick and Wilmington). This is tied for the longest road trip of the season (last road trip of the year is also 11 games long)...The Birds have lost five of their last six games.

