Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (May 27 at Salem)

The Dash wrap up their four-game set against the Salem Red Sox on Monday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (26-23) at Salem Red Sox (18-30)

RHP Lincoln Henzman (2-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. LHP Enmanuel DeJesus (3-3, 3.60 ERA)

1:05 p.m. - Haley Toyota Field (Salem, Va.)

Game #50 (Away Game #26)

DASH POST 19 HITS IN SUNDAY'S WIN

Thanks to their second consecutive 19-hit effort, the Dash defeated the Salem Red Sox 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field. JJ Muno tied a career-high in hits by going 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs. Nick Madrigal, Steele Walker and Yeyson Yrizarri all recorded three hits in the win, while Zach Remillard and Jameson Fisher each posted two-hit efforts. With the game tied at three in the top of the fifth, Winston-Salem took the lead for good against Red Sox starter Daniel Gonzalez. On a 1-2 pitch with one out, Fisher drilled a solo shot to center to make it a 4-3 contest. On the next pitch, Remillard smacked a solo homer to left-center to put the Dash up two. It was the first instance of back-to-back homers for the Dash since June 21, 2018, when Blake Rutherford and Micker Adolfo went back-to-back against Down East. Later in the frame, Muno crushed a two-run blast to left-center to push Winston-Salem's edge to four.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, went 3-for-5 in Sunday's win over the Red Sox. Madrigal's 2019 season batting line now sits at .271/.342/.373. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal was a star for the Beavers, winning Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore.

AS CONSISTENT AS THEY COME

Thanks to his two-hit effort, Fisher has now upped his team-leading OPS to .857. A former fourth-round pick out of Southeastern Louisiana University, Fisher is posting a batting line of .366/.469/.561 in 22 May games.

MUNO CANNOT BE STOPPED

A former 27th-round pick out of UC Santa Barbara, Muno is 7-for-8 over the last two games with five runs, seven RBIs and a homer. The 25-year-old is now hitting .310/.408/.483 this season.

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average .308), Remillard is second on the team in OPS (.811) and wRC+ (132). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 20 out of his last 22 contests. Overall this month, Remillard is recording a .368/.467/.526 batting line over 21 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

HENZMAN TAKES THE HILL

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman, who is ranked the 26th-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, will get the ball on Monday. Henzman is coming off his longest start during his tenure with the Dash, posting seven innings and allowing just two runs in a no-decision against the Woodpeckers last Wednesday. Before joining the White Sox organization, Henzman was a star closer for the University of Louisville, earning First-Team All-ACC honors and the NCBWA Stopper of the Year award as a junior in 2017. Despite making a transition to a new role, Henzman was stellar in the rotation for the Dash and the Intimidators last year. Henzman posted a 2.23 ERA in 13 starts for Kannapolis before earning a midseason promotion. With Winston-Salem, Henzman yielded a 2.03 ERA in a starting role.

GREAT TO SEE YOU, RED SOX

For the first time this season, the Dash are squaring off in a series against the Red Sox High-A affiliate, the Salem Red Sox. Entering play on Monday, the Red Sox are 18-30, good for last place in the Northern Division. Despite finishing below .500 and missing the Carolina League playoffs a season ago, Salem boasted the 2018 CL Most Valuable Player in Bobby Dalbec.

DASH DOTS

Luis Ledo has now converted seven consecutive save opportunities after posting a scoreless ninth on Sunday...Jorgan Cavanerio also earned his first win as a White Sox farmhand yesterday.

