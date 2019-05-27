Frost, Henzman Guide Dash in 6-1 Road Victory

SALEM, Va. - Tyler Frost drove in a season-high five runs on Monday afternoon at Haley Toyota Field, and Lincoln Henzman logged his third straight quality start as the Dash earned their third consecutive victory by beating the Red Sox 6-1 in their series finale.

Frost, who posted four hits on Saturday, gave Winston-Salem (27-23) the lead in the third inning against Enmanuel DeJesus (3-4). With Yeyson Yrizarri on first and one out, Frost crushed a two-run shot to dead center to put the Dash ahead 2-0.

Henzman (3-2), who is ranked the 26th-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, was strong in his ninth outing of the season. The former Louisville Cardinal logged six innings against the Red Sox (18-31), allowing four hits and one unearned run while walking three. Over his last three outings, Henzman is 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA.

In the fifth, Winston-Salem added to its advantage. After Jameson Fisher walked with two outs, Zach Remillard stroked a run-scoring double to right-center to make it a 3-0 contest. Remillard, who finished 3-for-4 on the day, has now reached base in 27 consecutive games.

Salem plated its lone run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Ryan Fitzgerald, but Frost capped Monday's scoring efforts in the eighth. With the bases loaded and two outs, the former Gonzaga star drilled a three-run double to left-center to push the Dash's lead to five. Frost's five RBIs were one shy of his career-high.

In the victory, Nick Madrigal and Steele Walker each finished 2-for-5 with two singles. Meanwhile, Jake Elliott, Jose Nin and Will Kincanon each logged a scoreless inning of relief.

With Monday's 13-hit effort, the Dash finished their four-game series against the Red Sox by registering a combined 60 hits.

