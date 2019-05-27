Singer Turns in Third Straight Scoreless Start in Rocks Win

May 27, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Wilmington, DE - Brady Singer equaled his career-high with seven scoreless innings as the Wilmington Blue Rocks captured a 1-0 pitchers' duel with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday at Frawley Stadium. The victory improved the Blue Crew to a season-high 13 games above .500 and lowered their magic number to clinch a CL North first-half crown to 14 with 18 contests remaining in the campaign's opening half.

Singer faced the minimum through six innings despite allowing three hits and two walks thanks to a pair of groundball double plays, a caught stealing and a pickoff. He pitched to contact, fanning just four but getting 11 outs on the ground. Singer's most impressive frame came in his last. The righty issued a one-out free pass and a two-out single, but fanned Tyler Payne to strand the potential go-ahead run on base.

Holden Capps replaced Singer and retired six of the seven batters he faced to pick up his first save of the year.

Wilmington was its usual opportunistic self on offense. The Rocks got the game's only run thanks to a walk, a mistake and some aggressive base running. Blake Perkins worked a one-out walk in the opening inning. He then stole second and scored on a booted groundball by shortstop Aramis Ademan.

Perkins led the Wilmington offense with two hits, a walk, a steal and a run scored.

Javier Assad took the tough-luck loss for Myrtle Beach. He allowed just the one run on four hits while fanning seven.

The Blue Crew get a scheduled night off on Tuesday before opening a seven-game road trip at Fayetteville on Wednesday. Jackson Kowar takes the mound for Wilmington as first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch all the action with the Voice of the Blue Rocks, Cory Nidoh on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

The Blue Crew now have two pitchers in the midst of scoreless streaks that span more than 20 frames. Daniel Lynch has not allowed a run in three consecutive starts and 22 straight innings dating back to May 8. The fourth-ranked prospect in the Kansas City system according to MLB.com was the Blue Crew's Opening Night starter and has pitched like it all season. On the year he is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 starts with 51 strikeouts and 14 walks. Brady Singer equaled Lynch on Sunday, working a third strait outing without surrendering a run. His scoreless streak is now 20.1 frames, with his last run allowed coming on May 9. Singer is the top-ranked prospect in the Kansas City system according to MLB.com and leads the Rocks with a sparkling 1.87 ERA in 2019.

Wilmington has excelled in close contests this season. The Blue Crew lead the Carolina League with 23 games decided by a single score in 2019 and have played 33 affairs with a margin of victory of two-or-less. The Rocks are an impressive 25-8 in those close calls including 19-4 in one-run decisions. They are also stellar at holding late leads, going 19-1 when taking an advantage into the eighth inning and 20-0 when leading after eight.

The Rocks have enjoyed great success in daylight this season. Wilmington improved to 9-1 in day games this season, with five of the victories featuring comebacks.

Wilmington secured their fourth straight series triumph with the win on Monday. All four have been four-game series, with the Rocks taking three from Frederick, Potomac, Salem and Myrtle Beach.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.