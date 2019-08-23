Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: August 23 at Salem

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start their final road trip of the season, beginning with a three-game set against the Salem Red Sox (a Boston Red Sox affiliate) with the first game of the series beginning at 7:05 p.m. This evening, LHP Bryan Hudson (1-2, 4.44 ERA) starts for Myrtle Beach against RHP Daniel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.15 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

REYNOLDS DRIVES BIRDS TO SERIES SWEEP

Luke Reynolds collected a pair of extra base hits and three RBIs for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on their way to a 5-2 win to complete a brooming of the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday in front of a sellout crowd of 6,599 from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. After the Muddies took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth, the Birds struck back on Reynolds' two-run double to tie the game in the home-half of the inning. In the sixth, Reynolds struck again with an RBI triple, putting the Birds in front 3-2. They added on again when a pair of runs scored on an error in the eighth as well. In his start, Brendon Little (W, 2-1) threw a quality start with his two runs allowed over six innings, while Jesus Camargo tossed three shutout innings to finish off the game and earn his fourth save of the season.

MY OH AMAYA

Miguel Amaya has been a hot hitter for the Pelicans over the last couple months. After hitting just .217/.353/.361 with five homers in the first half of the season (49 games), he is hitting a strong .267/.378/.453 with five home runs in the second half of the season (44 games). His second half OPS (.831) is 117 points higher than his first-half OPS (.714). Since July 4, Amaya is hitting .306/.424/.509 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 20 BB compared to 16 strikeouts in a span of 32 games. The Pelicans catcher is within two long balls of his career-best 12 he hit with Low-A South Bend in 2018. In 2018, his second-half OPS (.634) was much lower than his first half mark (.865). Defensively, Amaya also has the MiLB lead with caught-stealings (45).

LEAVING THE FRIENDLY CONFINES

Inside the pitcher-friendly TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, the Birds have been an entirely different team than when they are on the road. At home, the Pelicans own the third-best ERA in the league (3.42), while they are last (10th) in road ERA (4.78) in the Carolina League. Their road slashline of .238/.326/.356 is also much better than home games: .220/.314/.323. The Birds have hit 33 home runs at home and allowed 41 while they have hit 36 homers on the road in 14 fewer games and allowed a league-worst 47 road blasts.

THAT'S A HECK OF A STREAK

The Pelicans tied a season-long five-game winning streak with a win over Carolina on Thursday and the Birds have now won eight of their last 10 games. Over that span, the Pelicans pitching has dominated, owning the best ERA in the league (2.17), allowing the second-fewest home runs (3), walking the fewest batters (16) and owning the best WHIP (1.02). Offensively, the Pelicans are fourth in average (.246), third in OPS (.714) and fourth in runs (43)among the Carolina League over the last 10 games.

THE PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

Another key has been the bullpen, which has just walked nine batters over their last 12 games. When the bullpen is on, so are the Pelicans, as they are 33-16 when the bullpen does not allow any runs. The bullpen has been dominant in general, allowing one run over their last 23.2 innings (spanning their last seven games) and over their last 11 games, the 'pen has a 0.58 ERA (2 ER over 31 IP). Ethan Roberts has thrown 19.2 consecutive-scoreless innings out of the backend of the bullpen. Over that stretch, he has whiffed 21 batters and only walked one. Opponents are just hitting .191 against him while he owns a 0.75 WHIP in those games.

SEE YOU IN SEPTEMBER?

The Pelicans are just half a game back of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for second place in the Southern Division as of Friday. If the season were to end today, the Woodpeckers would be in the playoffs and they also hold the head-to-head lead over the Pelicans. Winston-Salem is 2.5 games back of the Pelicans and 3.0 back of the Woodpeckers. The Pelicans have captured the season series against the Dash while Winston-Salem lost the season series with Fayetteville. Fayetteville, which was Buies Creek last season, won the Mills Cup title in 2018 in a one-game, hurricane-shortened series.

THE RETURN OF THE JEDI

Luke Reynolds has been an offensive force since returning to the Pelicans. Reynolds played the first 55 games of the season with Myrtle Beach, hitting just .190/.296/.288 before being sent down to Low-A South Bend for 22 games. Since coming back to the Grand Strand, Reynolds is hitting .316/.409/.596 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs in 16 games.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans finish the season with an 11-game road trip, featuring three games against Salem, four at Potomac and a season-finishing series at Wilmington...The Pelicans have had some big performances against Salem this season. Grant Fennell is hitting .393 (22-for-56) over his 15 games against the Red Sox while Luke Reynolds is batting .364 (8-for-22) in seven games. As a team, the Pelicans are hitting .261/.336/.387 in their 15 games against Salem. They hold a 7-8 record in those contests.

