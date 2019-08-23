Keys and Woodpeckers Rained Out

August 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Friday night's contest between the Frederick Keys and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to rain. Tonight's contest will be made up as part of a Saturday day-night doubleheader, with game one beginning at 2:00 p.m. and game two starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

Saturday will mark the Keys 15th true doubleheader this season. In these contests, the orange and black are 2-3-9. Frederick played a pseudo-doubleheader on Wednesday against Potomac after the two sides were stopped after half an inning on Tuesday. The Keys will play at least 16 doubleheaders in 2019, with one more scheduled against Potomac on Saturday, August 31 beginning at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, right-hander Brenan Hanifee (8-9, 4.35) starts game one for the Keys and will be opposed by Fayetteville right-hander Cody Deason (3-2, 3.41). Game two will feature right-hander Luis Perez (6-1, 2.80) for Frederick against Woodpeckers right-hander Austin Hansen (3-2, 3.68). Both games can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn app.

The Keys return home for the final five games of the season from Friday, August 30-Monday, September 2. Homestand highlights include Art in the Park Night with a jersey auction benefiting the Frederick Arts Council, Wrestling Night with Jake the Snake Roberts, a Baby Shark Picnic and Fan Appreciation Day. For tickets, fans can visit frederickkeys.com or call 301-815-9939.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.