Fayetteville and Frederick Postponed

August 23, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





For the second consecutive night, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers lost out to Mother Nature, as the Woodpeckers and Frederick Keys have postponed their series opener at Segra Stadium. The contest will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. Fans with tickets to Friday's game will be admitted to the makeup on Saturday at 2:00PM, with gates opening at 1:00PM. The originally scheduled 6:00PM game will be played at its scheduled time, with gates opening at 5:00PM. The stadium will be cleared between the contests.

The replica Segra Stadium giveaway will take place as scheduled ahead of the 6:00PM game, and the Friday Night Fireworks will take place following game two.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are the Advanced Single-A affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros and play in their Inaugural Season at beautiful Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville. Segra Stadium, a $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue, features space for over 5,200 fans, natural grass, a 25x70 LED video scoreboard, six luxury suites, four field boxes, the premium AEVEX Veterans Club level, Healy's Bar and outdoor party deck, a kid's zone, and more. With a rich history of baseball in the city of Fayetteville and Cumberland County, the Woodpeckers are thrilled to write a new chapter with their inaugural campaign on Hay Street. Fans are encouraged to visit FayettevilleWoodpeckers.com to purchase tickets, learn more about the team, and find out about upcoming events and promotions at the ballpark. Fans may also reach the Woodpeckers by visiting the BB&T Box Office in front of Segra Stadium, calling (910) 339-1989, or emailing woodpeckers@Astros.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.