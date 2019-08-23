Red Sox and Pelicans Suspended

SALEM, Virginia - The Salem Red Sox and Myrtle Beach Pelicans game was suspended after ten complete innings Friday night at Haley Toyota Field due to wet grounds and continued rain.

How it Happened

* The Red Sox leaped to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning. Tanner Nishioka led-off with a double, Ryan Fitzgerald singled and Devlin Granberg posted the first run with an RBI groundout. Keith Curcio tripled to score Fitzgerald before a monster centerfield home run from Kole Cottam boosted the Sox, 4-0.

* Myrtle Beach slashed the lead 4-3 in the fourth inning. Grant Fennell drove a two-run home run and Cam Balego rolled an RBI groundout.

* A lead-off home run by Miguel Amaya tied the tilt 4-4 in the sixth.

* Rio Gomez and Andrew Schwaab combined for four scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts and one hit.

* Rain ripped open in the tenth inning. After the last Sox at-bat, time was called at 10:01 to tarp. The game was delayed for 40 minutes before being declared suspended.

What's Next

The Red Sox and Pelicans will resume this game in the top of the 11th inning at 5:05 PM EST Saturday, August 24, 2019. Game Two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.

Fans can exchange tickets from Friday's game at the box office for the game Saturday evening. Anyone with tickets for Saturday's scheduled game can enter at 4 PM, before the resumed game.

The Mookie Betts bobblehead will be given away before the resumed game, with gates opening at 4:00 PM.

Friday's originally planned fireworks will be launched Saturday evening after the conclusion of the second game.

