Dash Take Friday's Opener at Potomac in Extras

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Thanks to a five-run 10th inning, Winston-Salem outlasted the Potomac Nationals 9-4 on Friday night at Pfitzner Stadium to secure its eighth win in 10 games.

With Fayetteville's game postponed on Friday, the Dash (30-29, 68-55) now sit 2.5 games out of the second-half Southern Division wild card spot with 10 contests to go.

With the game tied at four in the 10th and JJ Muno on second with nobody out, pinch-hitter Carlos Perez grounded a go-ahead, run-scoring double against Ryan Tapani (0-3) down the left-field line to put the Dash on top 5-4.

After Tapani retired Tyler Frost, Johan Cruz lofted an RBI single to left-center to make it a two-run contest. Following an Andrew Vaughn single, Craig Dedelow ripped his fourth hit of the night, smoking a run-scoring double to right to bring home Cruz and move Vaughn to third. Mitch Roman capped the scoring with a two-run double to right field to make it a 9-4 contest.

Andrew Perez locked down the win by striking out Osvaldo Abreu and Gilbert Lara with the bases loaded to end the game.

Potomac (30-29, 60-66) opened the scoring on a two-run double from Jackson Reetz in the first against Konnor Pilkington, but the left-hander settled in to retire the next 13 batters he faced.

With the Dash down 2-0 heading into the fifth, Dedelow started the frame with a solo homer against Malvin Pena to right field, good for his team-leading 15th homer of the season.

In the sixth, Winston-Salem jumped ahead with a three-run frame. Facing Jacob Howell, Yeyson Yrizarri grounded a single through the left side to lead off the frame. After Frost struck out, Cruz lined a double to right to put runners on second and third.

Then, Vaughn brought home the tying run on a ground ball, and he reached first on a throwing error from the P-Nats shortstop Lara. Dedelow followed an RBI single to make it a 3-2 contest, and, two batters later, Roman drove in the third run of the inning on a fielder's choice.

Pilkington allowed an unearned run in the sixth, but the former third-round pick logged a quality start by going six innings and allowing four hits and three runs (two earned) while walking one and striking out eight.

Wyatt Burns recorded two scoreless innings before Will Kincanon came on to try and secure a one-run win in the ninth. Despite issuing an RBI walk to big league rehabber Ryan Zimmmerman, Kincanon (3-3) struck out Aldrem Corredor to end the frame and send the game into the 10th. Kincanon would ultimately earn his third victory of the season.

The Dash continue their three-game set against the P-Nats on Saturday at Pfitzner Stadium. Right-hander Jonathan Stiever (6-3, 2.44 ERA) takes the hill for Winston-Salem against the Nationals left-hander Carson Teel (6-3, 3.46 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App.

Following Winston-Salem's road trip, the Dash host the Salem Red Sox for the final four home games of the season from August 26-29. The series begins with a 7 p.m. game on Monday, August 26. Tuesday's game will be the first-ever 336 Counts Community Day, with first pitch at 3:36 p.m., free parking and discounted food and beer prices.

The series with Salem continues with Winston Wednesday, with $10 presale tickets and the Dash wearing their retro Warthogs jerseys. Thursday, August 29, will be the final regular season home game of the 2019 season. The home finale is a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics. Additionally, there will be a Food Truck Festival prior to the game. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

