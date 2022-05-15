Myers Walks the Tightrope, Ports Hang on for 6-4 Win

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Stockton Ports collected only 6 hits on the night, but capitalized on their chances and grabbed a much-needed 6-4 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

The first four innings featured two pitchers going toe-to-toe, with Stockton's Mitch Myers (W, 1- 2) working around a handful of hits and posting four zeroes while Rancho's Ben Casparius (L, 0-2) allowed just a single unearned tally in the 2nd inning.

The Ports broke through in a significant way in the 5th. After the bottom of the order set the table with a double and a walk, Casparius recorded two straight outs and it appeared as though the Quakes might wiggle off the hook. Rancho went to the pen for Roque Gutierrez to get the final out, and the move backfired with Max Muncy bringing in 2 runs on a key single and Junior Perez following with a 2-run homer to straight away center. The Ports took a 5-0 lead to the bottom of the inning, but Rancho fought back quickly, scoring 2 runs (1 earned) in the home half.

After a scoreless 6th, the Quakes began to chip away, plating a run in the 7th and another in the 8th off Clark Cota, cutting the Ports' lead to just 5-4.

But a key unearned run in the top of the 9th gave Stockton a little breathing room, and Hunter Breault (S, 4), who had come on to clean up the 8th, worked through an uneventful 9th to pick up the save and secure the win.

The Ports have a chance to salvage a 6-game series split in a 2pm start on Sunday afternoon behind Blake Beers.

