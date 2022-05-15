Rawhide Put Together 10 Hits for a Win

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide defeated the Grizzlies by a score of 9-5 for the second win of the series and tenth win of the season.

Jordan Lawlar and Wilderd Patino both had multiple hits in the contest and combined for half of the Rawhide hits. They also combined to score five runs tonight.

The Grizzlies took the early lead when Hunter Goodman hit a three-run homerun. After four innings of play, Fresno led 5-2. In the fifth, the Rawhide sent 10 batters to the plate and score five runs to take the lead 7-5.

Rawhide used three pitchers tonight. Yaifer Perdomo, the starter, was not a part of the decision and gave up all five runs to the Grizzlies in the 3.1 innings. Jose Alcantara earned his second win of the season after throwing 1.2 scoreless innings. Yilber Diaz made is California League debut and earned his first career save by throwing four scoreless innings.

Rawhide look to split the series tomorrow at Valley Strong Ballpark. First pitch is at 1:00 P.M.

