Hunter Goodman's big afternoon helps Grizzlies rally past Rawhide 8-5 on Sunday

May 15, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (20-13) enjoyed their fourth comeback win of the 2022 season, beating the Visalia Rawhide (10-23) 8-5 Sunday afternoon from Valley Strong Ballpark. With the triumph, Fresno earned a series victory, their third of the year. The Grizzlies are now 23-7 against the Rawhide over the past two seasons while outscoring Visalia 182-129 in those 30 contests.

The clubs combined for 13 runs on 22 hits, nine walks and five hit-by-pitches. 12 of the 13 runs were scored in the final three innings. Fresno plated one run in the seventh, three in the eighth and four in the ninth. Visalia notched a run in the fifth, seventh and eighth while adding another two in the ninth.

Visalia seized a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Deyvison De Los Santos smoked a single to right, netting Juan Batista. The advantage would vanish in the seventh when Hunter Goodman blasted a solo shot to center, his ninth of the season. That would present Goodman with his third homer of the series and second straight game going deep.

In the bottom of the seventh, De Los Santos knocked in Wilderd Patino with a double to left. Once again, the Grizzlies erased the deficit and grabbed the lead in the eighth. Goodman rocked a single up the middle, plating a pair of runs. Then, a bases-loaded walk to EJ Andrews Jr. put Fresno up 4-2. A sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning cut the discrepancy to 4-3.

The Grizzlies tallied four more runs in the ninth, making the score 8-3. Trevor Boone hammered a pitch to left field, his first bomb of 2022. Then, Goodman whacked another two-RBI single to center, providing him with a five-RBI contest. That would tie Goodman's and the team's season-high for RBI in a single game. Finally, Yanquiel Fernandez mustered a sacrifice fly to end Fresno's furious scoring frenzy.

In the ninth, Ramses Malave spanked a two-run longball to center, his first of the year. The tater would not be enough as Joel Condreay wrapped up the game with two strikeouts. Tyler Ahearn (2-1) secured the decision and Carlos Meza (3-2) suffered the loss.

Both starting pitchers did not factor in the final line despite excellent outings. Grizzlies' southpaw Mason Green tossed five frames of one-run ball. He permitted six hits and four walks while punching out three. Rawhide' lefty Liam Norris fanned eight over five and one-third scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and a walk. The squads will enjoy a day off on Monday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Hunter Goodman (3-5, HR, 5 RBI, R)

- CF Braiden Ward (1-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 HBP)

- SS Adael Amador (2-5, 2B, 2 R)

- 1B Trevor Boone (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- LHP Liam Norris (5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- C Ramses Malave (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- 3B Deyvison De Los Santos (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Tuesday May 17 Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Home) Rancho Cucamonga RHP Edgardo Henriquez (1-1, 4.11) vs. Fresno RHP Cullen Kafka (1-1, 4.09) 11:05 AM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Hunter Goodman and Adael Amador supplied the Grizzlies with multi-hit games. Goodman had four multi-hit affairs in the series.

Amador, Braiden Ward and Juan Brito scored two runs apiece.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.