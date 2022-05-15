Quakes and Port Split Series

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Stockton Ports slugged a pair of home runs in the seventh inning, overcoming a three-run deficit to take Sunday's series-finale, 7-4 over Rancho Cucamonga at LoanMart Field.

Thanks to two straight wins in the series, the Ports split the six-game set with Rancho, as the Quakes failed to win their third straight home series.

Rancho got solo homers from Alex De Jesus (7) and Diego Cartaya (8) for an early 2-0 lead in the first inning against Stockton starter Blake Beers.

Beers gave up a two-run shot to Kenneth Betancourt (3) in the second, as the Quakes built a 4-1 lead.

Stockton rallied though, getting two in the fourth off Ronan Kopp to close to within a run.

In the seventh, the Ports took the lead for good against Yamil Castillo (3-1), who surrendered a two-run homer to Nick Brueser and another two-run blast to Max Muncy, as the Ports took a 7-4 advantage.

Beers (2-1) turned the ball over to the Stockton bullpen, which held Rancho to just one infield hit and a walk over the final three innings. Jack Owen (3) locked up the save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Quakes (20-12) maintain their two-game lead in the South Division, thanks to Lake Elsinore's loss to San Jose on Sunday.

Rancho will hit the road on Tuesday at 11:05am, sending Edgardo Henriquez (1-1) to the mound against Fresno's Cullen Kafka in the opening game of a six-game set against the Grizzlies.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 24th, as they host Visalia in a six-game set. Tuesday the 24th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit rcquakes.com to pledge to recycle ten bottles or can for a free seat to Tuesday's game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

