Giants Shutout Storm, Extend Win Streak to Five

May 15, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants extended their winning streak to five games with a 10-0 shutout of the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. Mason Black, Mat Olsen and Landen Roupp combined on a two-hitter in a dominant performance on the mound while the Giants offensively had a pair of four-run innings en route to the convincing victory. With the win, San Jose takes five out of six games in the series and improves their record to a league-best 21-12 at the quarter-point of the season.

The Giants jumped out early on Sunday scoring four runs in the bottom of the first against rehabbing Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon to take an early 4-0 lead. Grant McCray struck out swinging to start the inning, but reached first safely on a wild pitch. After McCray stole second, Aeverson Arteaga lined a single into left to put runners on the corners. Vaun Brown was up next and last night's hero blasted a fly ball off the fence in deep right field. The hit went for a triple scoring both McCray and Arteaga with the first two runs of the day.

Adrian Sugastey was up next and he delivered an RBI single to make it 3-0. Abdiel Layer's one-out single then knocked Morejon out of the game before a passed ball with two down scored another run for San Jose to stretch the lead to 4-0.

The Giants kept the pressure on with two more runs in the bottom of the third. With one out, Layer hit a solo home run down the left field line for a 5-0 cushion. The homer was Layer's third of the series and fifth overall this season.

Najee Gaskins followed the home run with a single before a two-out walk to McCray. Arteaga then produced an RBI single to make it 6-0.

Meanwhile, Black breezed through five scoreless innings in his start yielding only two hits - both singles. Marcos Castanon's two-out single in the top of the second and Pierce Jones' leadoff single in the third were Lake Elsinore's only two hits of the contest. Black walked two and struck out three during his 66-pitch outing.

After Olsen worked a 1-2-3 top of the sixth out of the bullpen, San Jose scored four more times in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 10-0. Three straight one-out walks to Sugastey, Victor Bericoto and Dilan Rosario loaded the bases for the Giants. Layer then hit a deep fly ball that was dropped by Storm center fielder Matthew Acosta on the edge of the warning track. Two runs scored on the error as Sugastey and Bericoto raced home. A bases loaded walk to Rayner Santana later in the inning plated another run before a wild pitch scored Layer with the 10th and final run of the afternoon.

Olsen returned to the mound in the seventh and tossed another perfect frame. He struck out three during his two-inning stint in relief. Roupp then pitched the eighth and ninth innings without allowing a hit to complete the shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

League-Leading Pitching Staff: Sunday's convincing victory was San Jose's third shutout of the year. The Giants lowered their team ERA to 3.45 - best in the California League.

First Career Win: Mason Black earned his first career win with his masterful outing on Sunday. Black owns a 1.88 ERA in seven starts this season.

Home Run Streak Extended: With Abdiel Layer's round-tripper, the Giants have now homered in 13 consecutive games. San Jose leads the California League with 40 homers overall this season.

Hitting Leaders: Victor Bericoto (3-for-4), Layer (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI), Aeverson Arteaga (2-for-5, RBI), Adrian Sugastey (2-for-3, RBI) and Najee Gaskins (2-for-4) each had multi-hit games in the win. Vaun Brown (1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI) also drove home a pair of runs. The Giants out-hit the Storm 12-2.

First Place: The Giants remained one game ahead of Fresno (20-13) for first place in the North Division standings. San Jose has reached the midpoint of the 66-game first half.

On Deck: Following an off day, the Giants embark on a 12-game road trip to Inland Empire (six games) and Modesto (six games). Tuesday's series opener against the 66ers is a 7:05 PM first pitch. Matt Mikulski is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The entire road trip can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.