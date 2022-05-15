Goodman's Early Wallop Not Enough as Fresno Drops 9-5 Contest to Visalia: Grizzlies

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (19-13) were defeated by the Visalia Rawhide (10-22) 9-5 Saturday night from Valley Strong Ballpark. With the loss, Fresno is now 22-7 against Visalia over the past two seasons while outscoring the Rawhide 174-124 in those 29 contests.

In the top of the first, Hunter Goodman gave the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead with a booming homer to left field. It was Goodman's team-leading eighth bomb of the season. In the bottom of the first, the Rawhide cut into the deficit when Deyvison De Los Santos plated Jordan Lawlar with a sacrifice fly. Fresno added a run in the fourth and another in the fifth to extend the advantage to 5-1. Juan Brito smoked a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and waltzed home on a fielder's choice. A passed ball netted Zach Kokoska to help the cause.

Despite trailing by four, Visalia never stopped hitting. In the fourth, Jacen Roberson mashed a double, scoring De Los Santos. A frame later, the Rawhide gained control thanks to five runs. Wilderd Patino and Juan Batista both enjoyed RBI singles, Shane Muntz relished a sacrifice fly while Sheng-Ping Chen drew a bases-loaded walk. After the dust settled, Visalia had a 7-5 advantage.

The Rawhide delivered two more insurance runs in the eighth from a Muntz single, putting the game out of reach. That provided Visalia reliever Jose Alcantara (2-1) the decision and Yilber Diaz the save, his first of the year. Diaz hurled four shutout frames, allowing two hits while striking out seven. Fresno righty Juan Mejia (1-1) suffered the setback. The clubs conclude the set tomorrow afternoon with the Grizzlies looking for a series win.

