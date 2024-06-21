Mussels Roll to 8-0 Win over Mets to Open 2nd Half

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels opened the Florida State League second half with a dominant 8-0 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Friday at Clover Park.

Mussels pitchers Spencer Bengard and Paulshawn Pasqualotto combined for the three-hit shutout. The duo struck out 13 batters and did not issue a walk.

Bengard pitched the first 6.0 innings and recorded seven strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the year. Pasqualotto tossed the final 3.0 innings with six strikeouts to get credit for the save.

The Mussels entered the fourth inning with a 1-0 lead and broke the game open with a four-run frame. Yohander Martinez belted a two-run homer off reliever Nick Bautista for a 3-0 lead. Poncho Ruiz tagged Bautista for a two-run double later in the inning with two outs to make it 5-0.

Angel Del Rosario hit a little league home run in the sixth inning. He tripled to left field and scored on a throwing error by Jose Hernandez on the play to give Fort Myers a 6-0 lead.

Del Rosario and Walker Jenkins hit RBI singles off Saul Garcia in the eighth inning for the final two runs of the night.

Edgar Moreta made his St. Lucie debut and pitched a solid 3.1 innings as the starter. He scattered five hits and was charged with two runs.

Garcia pitched the final 5.0 innings which is his longest outing of the year. He gave up two earned run and five hits while striking out three.

The Mets offense produced just three singles from Jesus Baez, Colin Houck and Yohairo Cuevas.

The Mets (0-1, 22-45) and Mighty Mussels (1-0, 32-34) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks!

