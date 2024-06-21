Tampa Suspends Game Against Palm Beach

TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Palm Beach Cardinals has been suspended due to inclement weather. A double header is scheduled for Saturday, June 22nd.

Tonight's game will resume in the bottom of the 4th inning and played to 9 innings in regulation. The regularly scheduled game will begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of game one and will be 7 innings in regulation.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Tarpons will still host Anthony Volpe Bobblehead Night, with the giveaway beginning at 5:00 PM when gates open.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for July 3rd (Independence Day Celebration) and September 7th (Fan Appreciation Night).

Please email with the game date you would like to exchange your tickets.

