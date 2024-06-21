Hettiger's Four-RBI Day Starts Second Half with Win

June 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Kehden Hettiger's first inning home run gave the Clearwater Threshers (44-23, 1-0) the lead for good in a 4-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads (36-31, 0-1) on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Clearwater looks for their ninth-straight win when they return to Jupiter on Saturday night.

Keaton Anthony reached on an error by Hammerheads third baseman JT Mabry with two outs in the first inning. Hettiger made Jupiter pay by crushing a two-run homerun to left field off Hammerheads starter Keyner Benitez to open the scoring for the Threshers. Jupiter got a two-run home run of their own to tie the game at two in the bottom of the second.

Diego González walked to leadoff the fifth inning and moved to second on a single by Lou Albrecht. Raylin Heredia was hit by a pitch from Jupiter reliever Collin Lowe to load the bases before Hettiger single to right with two outs, scoring González and Albrecht and returning a two-run lead to Clearwater at 4-2.

Clearwater's bullpen held the Hammerheads without a hit and finished off the win 4-2 to start the second half with a victory.

Enrique Segura (1-0) threw 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts to earn the victory. Josh Bortka struck out two of the three batters he faced in a scoreless and hitless seventh inning. Luis Avila earned the save in the final 2.0 shutout innings, walking one and striking out three.

Hettiger's home run was his first since 4/6 against the Marauders...Both of his 2024 homers have been two-run shots on the road...He has now hit a home run from both sides of the plate this season...Segura tied a career-high with 6.0 innings pitched for the third time this season (twice in the FCL) ...The win was his first as a Thresher...Hettiger set a new career-high with four RBIs...Avila has two saves in two chances in three appearances with Clearwater...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday, June 22...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

