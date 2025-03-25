Phillies Prospects Shine at BayCare Ballpark in Exhibition Win

March 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - For the first time in 2025, Phillies prospects and the Threshers coaching staff took the field at BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday afternoon for a scrimmage with a group of Tigers prospects potentially ticketed for Lakeland. The Tigers scored all of their runs via the home run, but it was the Phillies who left with a 5-4 victory.

The Tigers struck first, clubbing a solo home run off Phillies starter Nabil Crismatt to give Detroit the lead on the second pitch of the game. It didn't take long for the Phillies' bats to heat up. Aroon Escobar beat out an infield single off Tigers starting pitcher Lucas Elissalt for the team's first hit of the game. Alirio Ferrebus landed on base with a two-out single before Brady Day knocked him in with a base hit to right-center, tying the game at one. The Phillies took the lead on a double steal when Day took second base and Ferrebus stole home during Day's run to second, giving the Phillies a 2-1 lead after the first.

The Phillies stayed ahead by one until the third inning, which began with Dante Nori beating out an errant throw from Tigers shortstop Franyerber Montilla, advancing to second on the error. After the next two batters were retired, Alirio Ferrebus cranked an 0-1 pitch to deep left for a two-run homer that tripled the Phillies' lead to 4-1.

Detroit added another solo home run in the top of the fifth to cut the Phillies' lead down to two runs. The Phillies responded in the home half of the fifth when Ferrebus drove in his third run of the game, knocking in Escobar from second after he reached on a one-out single. After five innings of the exhibition, the Phillies were ahead 5-2.

The Tigers kept chipping away at the Phillies' lead as they clubbed their third home run of the day with two outs in the top of the sixth. They added another one to lead off the ninth, but the next three batters were sent down in order, sealing a 5-4 win for the Phillies.

Crismatt went 4.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Kyle Tyler earned the victory with two runs allowed on four hits in 3.0 innings with three strikeouts. Ethan Chenault retired all three batters he faced in the eighth and struck out one. Jaydenn Estanista earned the save in the ninth, allowing one run on one hit with one strikeout.

Ferrebus' third inning homer hit the roof of the Frenchy's Tiki Bar before landing in the left field seats...The top of the third inning ended after just three pitches thrown by Crismatt...The Phillies drew one walk in a scoreless bottom of the ninth...The go-ahead double steal marked the only successful stolen bases of the afternoon...You can purchase Threshers tickets for the upcoming season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 25, 2025

Phillies Prospects Shine at BayCare Ballpark in Exhibition Win - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.