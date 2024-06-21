Clint Hurdle to Headline Family Faith Night at Hammond Stadium

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Former MLB player and manager Clint Hurdle will headline the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' 2024 Family Faith Night, a June 29 celebration of fellowship, family and baseball.

Hurdle, who was raised on Florida's east coast, enjoyed a playing career that spanned 10 seasons with the Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals. The right fielder had a .259 career batting average and was never named to an All-Star team, but experienced more success as a coach and manager. His managerial record was 1,269 wins and 1,345 losses over 17 seasons with the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2013, Hurdle led the Pirates to a 94-68 regular season record and earned National League Manager of the Year honors.

Hurdle has been outspoken about how faith helped him get back on track after failed marriages, alcoholism and the pressure to perform at high levels.

"Clint is a baseball lifer who has been around the game for generations and either played with or coached many of our childhood idols," said John Martin, managing partner of the Mighty Mussels. "But he also has a great message about the importance of faith and family, and we're excited to welcome him at Family Faith Night."

First pitch for Family Faith Night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Hurdle will sign autographs for fans from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. before delivering a 60-minute postgame discussion focused on faith and baseball.

Family Faith Night highlights a six-game homestand against the Tampa Tarpons that runs from June 25-30, which also includes Celebrate Everblades Day on June 26 to honor the hockey team's third consecutive Kelly Cup championship.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions include:

Tuesday, June 25 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hot dogs.

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Wednesday, June 26 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Celebrate Everblades Day: In honor of the Florida Everblades' third consecutive Kelly Cup title, the Mighty Mussels are offering $3 tickets to any hockey fans wearing 'Blades gear for a championship celebration.

Two Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $2 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, June 27 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Friday, June 28 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out.

Kids Club Friday: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, June 29 (first pitch at 6:05 p.m.)

Family Faith Night: Former MLB player, coach and manager Clint Hurdle will headline the team's annual celebration of faith, fellowship and baseball.

Coin Bank Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free Mussel Man Coin Bank perfect for children to start saving money.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, June 16 (first pitch at 12:05 p.m.)

Free Kids' Tickets: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2024 season.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

