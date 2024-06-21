A Very Friendly Friday: Rivas Tallies Second Walk-off Hit of Year

BRADENTON, FL - Javier Rivas singled home Solomon Maguire in the 10th inning to lift the Bradenton Marauders to an 8-7 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday night at LECOM Park. Friday also marked the first game in the second half of the season in which Bradenton is over .500 for the first time this year.

After Khristian Curtis retired eight of the first nine, Kevin McGonigle hit a two-out double in the third and scored on a Patrick Lee single to push Lakeland in front 1-0.

Bradenton responded right away with a one-out solo-home run from Juan Jerez to left field to tie the game at one. Later in the frame, Jeral Toledo walked and advanced to second base on a balk from Gabriel Reyes. Keiner Delgado singled him in to give Bradenton their first lead at 2-1.

Both teams once again exchanged leads in the very next frame. Three straight singles started the fourth with Archer Brookman plating one run on a sacrifice fly to tie the game before a bloop single to right field from Abel Bastidas scored two more to put the Flying Tigers ahead 4-2.

After two errors by the Marauders in the fifth led to a run, Bradenton tied the game in the sixth. The Marauders sent nine hitters to the plate with Toledo and Delgado recording a pair of hits to start the frame. A sac fly from Eddy Rodriguez scored Toledo to trim the deficit to 5-3. Shalin Polanco reached on an error to score another before Rivas doubled to tie the game at five. Jerez walked to load the bases with two outs but Duque Hebbert struck out Braylon Bishop to end the threat.

Bradenton took the lead in the seventh after the Marauders had the bases loaded with two outs, Polanco popped a ball up on the infield. Bastidas dropped it on the mound and two runs scored to hand the lead back to Bradenton at 7-5.

Brookman doubled home a run in the eighth before Lakeland strung together three-straight singles in the ninth with Samuel Gil providing the game-tying hit.

In extra-innings, Tyler Kennedy (1-2) received some help from Alfonzo who picked off the extra-runner in Jose De La Cruz at second base. Kennedy tossed a scoreless frame to give Bradenton a chance to win it.

In the bottom half of the frame, Axiel Plaz singled and Polanco was intentionally walked to load the bases to bring up Javier Rivas, who singled to left field to drive in the winning run against Connor Holden (0-1).

Out of the bullpen, Inmer Lobo allowed an unearned run in three innings of relief. Mike Walsh's scoreless innings streak came to an end at 12.2 innings.

The Marauders and Flying Tigers continue their six-game series on Saturday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends LHP Connor Oliver (0-2, 4.64) to the hill opposite of RHP Zach Lee (2-1, 2.08) for Lakeland.

