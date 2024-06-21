Military Appreciation Weekend, T-Shirt Giveaway Highlight Final Week of June at the Jack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark Tuesday, June 25 against the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Florida State League Class-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Among the highlights of the six contests is Military Appreciation Weekend presented by OneDaytona, 9 Night presented by AAEA, and Feel Good Friday honoring The Arc of Volusia.

The 2024 Tortugas return home on Tuesday, June 25 with Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night presented by Progressive Medical Research is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 55-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, June 26, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Little Caesars. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Wine and Whiskey Wednesday returns, featuring $3 wine specials from Matua and highlighting special whiskeys. June's wine specials will feature Penfold's Max Cabernet and Chardonnay, starting at $6 a glass. Join Advent Health on the riverwalk for Neuro and Stroke Awareness Night. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light returns with some tropical vibes on Thursday, June 27 with taco specials including our Mexi-Cali Shrimp Taco and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The Mexi-Cali Shrimp Taco will feature blackened shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli, with avocado, roasted corn pico, and cilantro on a flour tortilla. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the game for Martin's Bread Roll Giveaway as fans exit the gates. The match up is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

On Friday, June 28 kicks off Military Appreciation Weekend presented by One Daytona with Veterans and active service men and women receiving complimentary admission. Our Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford continues as we highlight The Arc of Volusia. The Arc of Volusia provides the opportunity for hope, growth, and change to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community. Fans can use the code ARC at checkout and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit. Our City Night Series highlights The City of Ormond Beach where discounted tickets are available for residents using the code "OB" at checkout when buying tickets online. Friday night's contest starts with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Military Appreciation Weekend presented by One Daytona continues with all Veterans and active service men and women receiving admission on Saturday, June 29. After 30 years, Shelldon has stopped running and finishes at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for our Saturday Giveaway Series. The first 1,000 fans will receive our 'Have A Nice Day' T-Shirt's presented by One Daytona. Fans can find some concessions specials like Shelldon's Peel & Eat Shrimp, shrimp and baseball goes together like peas and carrots. Fans can head to the Launch Credit Union table along the riverwalk for Launch Night and see what special giveaways are in store. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, June 30 with Shelldon's Family Fun Day. Shelldon's Family Fun Pack allows families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate. Fans can also enjoy pregame autographs along the riverwalk! Military Appreciation Weekend presented by One Daytona comes to a close on Sunday with all Veterans and active service men and women receiving admission. We will have another Nine Night presented by the African American Entrepreneurs Association. This night will highlight the women that played in the Negro Leagues starting from the 1890's into the 1960's with stand out players Kitty McFadden, Nelly Carter, and Toni Stone. Come out and learn more about these outstanding players. After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Tuesday through Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

