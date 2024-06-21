Hammerheads Lose 4th-Straight to Clearwater Friday Night

June 21, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - In the first game of the second half of the Florida State League season, the Jupiter Hammerheads (36-31, 0-1) continue to struggle offensively in a 4-2 loss to the Clearwater Threshers (44-23, 1-0) on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the fourth consecutive loss for Jupiter as they fall to 5-5-2 in series this season.

For the fourth time this series, the Threshers got the first run of the game. With two outs in the top of the first inning, JT Mabry committed a throwing error at third base to allow Keaton Anthony to reach second base. Kehden Hettiger would then hit a two-run home run off of Jupiter starting pitcher Keyner Benitez (L, 0-1) to give Clearwater an early 2-0 lead.

After being shut out the last two games, the Hammerheads would finally get a couple runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Kemp Alderman led off with a single and two batters later Yeral Martinez launched his third home run of the season, a two-run blast down the right field line, to tie the game 2-2.

The score remained 2-2 until the top of the fifth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Hettiger provided a two-RBI single to give the Threshers the lead again by a 4-2 score.

After the second inning, the Hammerheads offense went quiet against Clearwater starting pitcher Enrique Segura (W, 1-0) who went six innings and allowed just three hits and struck out six batters. Josh Bortka (H, 1) and Luis Avila (Sv, 2) combined for three scoreless innings out of the Clearwater bullpen and the Hammerheads would fall by the final score of 4-2 on Friday night.

Elvis Alvarado, who is here on a rehab assignment from Triple-A Jacksonville, tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen with one walk, one hit-by-pitch, and two strikeouts. Euri Montero tossed a scoreless top of the ninth with a hit-by-pitch but faced the minimum three batters.

The Hammerheads have been outscored 21-4 in the first four games against the Threshers and have tallied just 11 hits in their last three games.

The series continues with game five on Saturday, June 22nd with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. as Jupiter looks to get back on track and end the weekend on a high note. Join us for "All About the Ocean Night" presented by MacArthur Beach State Park for a night dedicated to ocean conservation and keeping our South Florida waters clean. Plus, 4Ocean will pull one pound of trash for every ticket purchased and 100 pounds of trash for every run scored. Click here to purchase your tickets.

MEGABASH: Celebrate America's birthday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for MegaBash on July 3rd and 4th when the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond. Click here to purchase tickets for Wednesday, July 3rd. Click here to purchase tickets for the July 4th game. Don't miss the biggest bash in Abacoa with fireworks going off after both games!

Silver Sluggers Program: Want to beat every early-bird special in Palm Beach County? Fans 55 and up can click here to become a member of the Silver Sluggers program which gets you a ticket to every Wednesday Florida State League game, a chance to win prizes in baseball bingo, an official Silver Sluggers T-shirt, a team store discount, and a free hot dog and soda at the ballpark.

Thirsty Thursday: All fans 21 and up can click here to become a part of Thirsty Thursdays at The Dean. For $75, fans get a reserved box seat to every Thursday Florida State League game and a special koozie which gets you access to $1, $2, and $3 drink specials.

Kids Club: Kids can click here take part in the best entertainment deal in Palm Beach County. For $30, members receive tickets to every Saturday Florida State League game, a free hot dog and soda at the game, an official Kids Club T-shirt, a team store discount, and a chance to run the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.