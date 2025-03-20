Owusu-Asiedu Drives in Two as Phillies Prospects Take Close Win

March 20, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Minor League exhibition games continued on Thursday at the Carpenter Complex. Marty Malloy managed a group of Phillies prospects to a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. The Phillies minor league squads will face the Yankees in Tampa when Spring Training continues on Friday.

Scoring began in the bottom of the second inning, which was started by a first-pitch single from Ricardo Rosario. He moved to second on an infield hit by Nolan Beltran before coming around to score on Avery Owusu-Asiedu's RBI single. Beltran was thrown out heading for third, but the Phillies took an early 1-0 lead. Toronto tied it up on a triple and an RBI groundout to even the score at one in the top of the fourth.

In the home half of the fourth, the Phillies answered right back, beginning a two-out rally when Rosario drew a walk. He stole second and scored on Beltran's RBI single that gave the Phillies the lead. On the very next pitch, Owusu-Asiedu knocked in his second run of the day to make it 3-1 before the inning was rolled over.

The Blue Jays picked up one more run in the top of the sixth to cut the Phillies' lead to 3-2. Despite some late-game triples and multiple chances, the Phillies' pitching stayed strong as they held on for a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

Marcus Morgan walked one and struck out two in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning without earning a decisio. Marty Gair tossed 1.0 shutout frame with one walk and one strikeout. Sam Highfill allowed one run on one hit in 2.0 innings of work to earn the win. Erik Ritchie allowed one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Pedro Reyes earned the save with 3.0 shutout frames, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Both runs scored by Rosario were go-ahead runs...The bottom of the Phillies order combined to drive in all three Phillies runs...The Blue Jays scored one run from their two leadoff triples...No Phillies pitcher allowed more than one run...The bottom of the fourth inning was the only one rolled over due to pitch count limitations You can purchase Threshers summer tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

