Tarpons Left Blue After Jays Sweep Friday Doubleheader

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (30-30) dropped both games of Friday's twin bill to the Dunedin Blue Jays (33-29) at GMS Field. The Blue Jays came out firing in Game One, putting up ten runs, including an eight run second. The nightcap was a tight game until Dunedin broke the tie in the sixth on the way to a 5-1 victory.

GAME ONE

Before the game was postponed on 9/5, Arjun Nimmala and Sean Keys hit back-to-back singles in the first to put runners on the corners. Keys stole second base, and then Edward Duran bounced a routine ground ball to second base. 2B Hans Montero made the routine play, but 1B Parks Harber dropped the throw, allowing two runs to cross and give the Blue Jays an early two-run lead.

In the home half of the first, SS Roderick Arias walked and stole second base. When the game resumed on Friday, Arias swiped third, and H. Montero walked to put runners on the corners. RF Dillon Lewis pulled Tampa back within one with an RBI single to center field, scoring Arias.

Dunedin sent twelve batters to the plate in the second and put up eight runs, extending their lead to nine. They were helped out by Tampa's sloppy defense, which committed three errors in the frame.

Arias cut into the deficit in the fourth with his thirteenth long ball of the year. After C Diomedes Hernandez singled, Arias sent a 105.8 two-run shot to right field for his FSL-leading 73rd and 74th RBI of the season.

The Tarpons threw another two runs on the board in the sixth. 2B Juan Matheus led off the inning with a walk and advanced ninety feet on a wild pitch. LF Joe Delossantos drove in Matheus with a double. Delossantos moved to third on a pitch in the dirt and came around to score when catcher Edward Duran made a wild throw to third. After that, Arias singled, moved up ninety feet on a wild pitch, and stole third base for his 36th stolen bag of the season. Another wild throw to third by Duran allowed Arias to get up and score, cutting Tampa's deficit to four.

GAME TWO

RHP Gabriel Barbosa (5.1IP, 4H, 3ER, 2BB, 6K) put together another strong start to close out his 2024 campaign against Dunedin. The right-hander leaned heavily on his curveball, using it for 48% of his total pitch usage. Barbosa's curveball generated a whiff percentage of 23%. He also limited hard contact, as the Blue Jays' batters only recorded an exit velocity of 87 MPH on the night.

Tampa struck first in the nightcap. With one away in the first, CF Willy Montero and 3B Hans Montero hit back-to-back singles. The duo attempted a double steal; however, H. Montero was thrown out at second as W. Montero took third base. RF Dillon Lewis walked, and then DH Austin Green put the Tarpons ahead with an RBI knock to center field.

Dunedin evened the score in the second. Aaron Parker led off the frame with a double that one hopped off of the right field wall. After Barbosa retired the next two batters, Tucker Toman blooped a single just over the infield dirt and inside the left field line for a game-tying RBI single.

Both teams were scoreless throughout the middle innings until the Blue Jays broke the tie in the sixth. Arjun Nimmala laced a one-out tiple of the middle of the left field wall to set up Sean Keys. Keys came through for Dunedin, sending a go-ahead single to right field, bringing home Nimmala. Carter Cunningham provided the big blow of the inning, blasting a two-run, 421-foot homer over the right field wall.

Yhoangel Aponte provided some power from the bottom of the order when he sent a solo homer over the left field wall in the seventh to extend Dundein's lead to four.

The Tarpons will continue their final series of the season tomorrow against the Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Tarpons will be honoring our fans as we celebrate Fan Appreciation Night. All fans in attendance will be entered into raffle giveaways, which take place every inning! Stick around after the game for our final fireworks show of the season!

