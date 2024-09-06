Jays Slug Their Way to Doubleheader Sweep Over Tampa

TAMPA, FL - The Blue Jays posted 15 runs between two victories, sweeping a doubleheader from Tampa with 10-6 and 5-1 wins on Friday night at Steinbrenner Field.

The doubleheader opened with a continuation of a suspended contest from Thursday night, with Dunedin leading 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Christopher Castro opened the resumption for the Blue Jays and surrendered an RBI single to Dillon Lewis that trimmed the lead to 2-1.

In the second inning, Tampa sent Brett Phillips - former big-league infielder - to the mound for his Yankees organizational debut. The hurler failed to record an out, allowing the first five Blue Jay batters to reach. Dunedin eventually tallied eight runs in the frame, highlighted by two RBI singles from Sean Keys and Edward Duran, to open a 10-1 lead.

Tampa scored the contest's final five runs, capped by a three-run sixth inning, but Christian Mracna staved off further damage by stranding two runners on to end the game in the seventh.

In game two, the Tarpons struck first with an Austin Green RBI single against Dunedin starter Daniel Guerra.

The Blue Jays swiftly responded in the top of the second inning. Aaron Parker led off the inning with a double, and then scored on Tucker Toman's two-out RBI single that tied the game at one.

The tie remained until the sixth inning, as both starters settled in. Tampa's Gabriel Barbosa racked up six strikeouts through five innings, while Guerra worked around four walks in four innings.

Dunedin jumped in front with a sixth inning rally. Arjun Nimmala sparked the storm roping a triple to left, setting up a go-ahead RBI single from Keys.

The knock chased Barbosa, and Tampa tabbed Alejandro Gomez with Keys on first. Carter Cunningham welcomed the new pitcher with a 421-foot homer to right field, pushing Dunedin's lead to 4-1.

In the seventh, Yhoangel Aponte belted his own homer to left field, making it 5-1 Jays.

After back-to-back 1-2-3 innings from Nate Garkow, Jonathan Todd delivered a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to cap a doubleheader sweep.

Dunedin and Tampa are set to play the final night game of 2024 on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm. Fans can listen to the Dunedin broadcast for free online, at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

