Threshers Come from Behind to Defeat Mets 3-2

September 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers erased a 2-0 deficit by scoring three times in the seventh inning to beat the St. Lucie Mets 3-2 on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The Mets were down to their final strike in the ninth inning when Eli Serrano belted a ball deep to right field that went off the top of the wall and caromed into center field. Serrano raced around the bases attempting for the game-tying inside-the-park home run but was thrown out on a bang-bang relay at home plate.

The Mets were being no hit through the first five innings but Serrano got the offense going with a one-out single in the sixth. Later in the inning Colin Houck swung on a 3-0 pitch with two outs and delivered a two-run single to break a scoreless tie and put the Mets up 2-0.

Wellington Aracena pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning but struggled with his command in the bottom of the seventh. He walked three batters and gave up a two singles in the frame. After Starlyn Caba lofted a sac fly to make it a 2-1 game, Aracena walked two straight batters to load the bases and force home a run to tie the game 2-2.

Juan Arnaud replaced Aracena and plunked Joel Dragoo with the bases loaded to force home the go-ahead run that put the Threshers up 3-2.

The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning but Jonh Henriquez struck out Daiverson Gutierrez and got Vincent Perozo to ground out to first base to end the threat.

Kleyderve Andrade pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Mets starter Chandler Marsh (undrafted/Georgia) made his pro debut. He gave up two hits and walked two batters in 0.2 innings but did not surrender a run. Cristofer Gomez finished off the first inning and stranded the bases loaded.

Tanner Witt (14th round/Texas) made his pro debut and pitched 1.1 perfect innings.

Aracena took the loss after being charged with three runs in 1.2 innings.

Threshers starter Orlander Gonzalez pitched 3.0 no hit innings.

Juan Amarante was credited with the win after giving up two runs (one earned) in 2.2 innings.

The Mets (22-39, 44-83) and Threshers (20-39, 63-62) play the fourth game of their series at BayCare Ballpark on Saturday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

