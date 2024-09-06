Jupiter Eliminated from the FSL Playoffs with a 9-3 Loss to Palm Beach on Friday Night

September 6, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (65-63, 29-33) were officially eliminated from playoff contention as they fell to the Palm Beach Cardinals (81-47, 44-18) by a final score of 9-3 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter starting pitcher Nick Brink (L, 0-1), who was drafted in the seventh round by the Miami Marlins in July, made his professional debut and the Cardinals went to work on offense in the top of the first inning. With one out, Christian Martin hit a single and stole second base. Two batters later, Ian Petrutz drove in Martin on an RBI single to give Palm Beach the early 1-0 lead.

Brink reached his pitch count limit in the top of the third inning, and he left a runner on for Juan Reynoso who came out of the Jupiter bullpen. With JJ Wetherholt at second base and two outs, Ryan Campos hit an RBI double to put Palm Beach ahead 2-0. Brink finished with 2 1/3 innings pitched and allowed two runs on six hits and did not strike out a batter.

After Reynoso finished with 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, Manuel Medina came out of the Hammerheads' bullpen in the top of the sixth inning. Anyelo Encarnacion and Lizandro Espinoza hit back-to-back singles to start the frame, Joshua Baez ripped a two-RBI double to left field to score both runners and Palm Beach took a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach starting pitcher Gerardo Salas (W, 9-5) tossed five shutout innings with only two hits allowed and struck out five batters.

The Hammerheads loaded the bases with the first three batters in the bottom of the sixth inning which allowed Payton Green to drive in two runs on a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-2. Jupiter left the bases loaded in the inning.

Luke Lashutka, the Miami Marlins' 19th round draft pick this year, made his professional debut on the mound. After a scoreless seventh inning, Lashutka ran into trouble in the top of the eighth. He walked Espinoza to lead off the frame and three batters later Wetherholt hit an RBI single to extend the Cardinals' lead to 5-2. Lashutka finished with two innings pitched and one run allowed while striking out three batters.

To put a stamp on the game, Hammerheads pitching allowed four runs in the top of the ninth inning which gave Palm Beach a 9-3 lead as Jupiter fell by the final score and had their elimination fate sealed.

Green and Eric Rataczak led the Jupiter offense as both players finished with two hits and one run each while Green finished with two RBIs.

The Florida State League playoffs are set with Palm Beach facing Daytona and Clearwater facing Lakeland in the first round beginning on Tuesday.

The second-to-last game of the regular season takes place on Saturday, September 7th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. as we the regular season on a night dedicated to dollar deals, discounts, and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is also the final Kids Club Saturday of 2024. Click here to purchase your tickets.

