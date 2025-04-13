Hammerheads Drop Series Finale to Blue Jays 10-2 Sunday Afternoon

April 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (5-4) had their win streak snapped as they fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays (4-5) by a final score of 10-2 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the Blue Jays started the first rally of the game in the top of the second against Jupiter starting pitcher Luke Lashutka. After two walks with one out, the Blue Jays got three consecutive hits, including an RBI single by Peyton Powell and a three-RBI triple by JR Freethy. The D-Jays brought 10 men to the plate in total and the scoring was capped by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bryce Arnold as Dunedin led 5-0.

Two innings later in the bottom of the third, Jupiter got on the scoreboard for the first time. After Carter Johnson hit his first triple of the season with one out, Dillon Head hit a sacrifice fly to left field to cut into the deficit to make it 5-1.

However, later in the top of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays brought nine men to the plate and scored four more runs to take a commanding 9-1 lead.

The Sharks got another run across in the bottom of the sixth inning as Ian Lewis drove in Head on an RBI groundout to make it 9-2. But Dunedin got the run back in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Freethy to make it 10-2. Jupiter had a few chances late in the game to cut into the deficit but ultimately fell to the 10-2 score on Sunday.

The Hammerheads hit the road for a six-game series against the Daytona Tortugas beginning on Tuesday, April 15th at 6:35 p.m. Jupiter returns to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium to be the home team in the first "Dual of the Dean" of 2025 when they face the Palm Beach Cardinals for six games beginning on Tuesday, April 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

