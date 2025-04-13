Threshers Finish First Homestand with Another Walkoff Win

CLEARWATER, FL - In their first extra innings game of 2025, the Clearwater Threshers (6-3) scored in the tenth and eleventh innings for their second walkoff win of the week 5-4 over the Daytona Tortugas (4-5) on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. Clearwater begins a six-game series on the road against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday

Aroon Escobar led off the game by drawing a four-pitch walk off Daytona starter Luke Holman to start the game and moved to second on a Dante Nori single. After Escobar advanced to third on a fly ball, Brady Day flied out to right field, allowing Escobar to tag up and score the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly. Daytona tied the game at one with a run in the top of the fourth. The Tortugas took their first lead in the fifth with a two-out single to hold a 2-1 advantage at the halfway point.

Nori led off the sixth with his second hit of the game off Daytona's newly entered reliever Juan Martinez. After Day drew a one-out walk, Carter Mathison plated Nori with a single ton left that tied the game at two. Day moved to third on Mathison's single and scored on a sacrifice fly from Kehden Hettiger that gave the Threshers a 3-2 lead.

Daytona tied it up on a hit and an error with two outs in the ninth inning. The Threshers put the winning run aboard with two outs but couldn't get him home as the game went to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Daytona got an RBI single to take a one-run lead before the Threshers got to the plate in extras. After a sacrifice bunt from Nori moved Escobar over to third, Joel Dragoo tied the game in the bottom of the tenth with an RBI single. Daytona was held scoreless in the top of the eleventh inning. On the first pitch of the frame, Raider Tello hit a double the other way, easily scoring Hettiger, the extra runner, from second base to seal a 5-4 walkoff win.

Zack Tukis struck out two batters and retired all six he faced in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings of a no-decision. Eli Trop allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts in 2.0 innings. Reese Dutton went 4.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Titan Hayes allowed two unearned runs with one walk, one strikeout, and one hit in 2.0 innings with a blown save. Jose Peña (1-0) earned the win in a 1-2-3 eleventh inning, striking out the final batter of the frame in a scoreless and hitless inning.

Clearwater has scored a run in the first inning of the last three games...Nori produced his first multi-hit game of the season...He now has four multi-hit games dating back to last season...The Threshers had multiple walkoff wins in a series for the first time since 2023...Peña hasn't allowed a run in his last five outings dating back to September of 2024...The Threshers travel to Vero Beach on Tuesday to take on the Palm Beach Cardinals to celebrate the anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier...The first pitch on Tuesday evening will be at 6:42 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

