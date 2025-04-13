Marauders Drop Series Finale with Cardinals 5-3

April 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - Despite rallying late, the Bradenton Marauders fell 5-3 to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

With the win, Palm Beach secured the series victory, taking four of the week's six games.

With one out and no score in the top of the first, Travis Honeyman barreled a solo homer to left to give Palm beach a 1-0 lead.

With the same score in the bottom of the second, Braylon Bishop singled, and Derek Berg walked to lead off the frame.

After a sacrifice bunt advanced them to second and third, Carlos Caro rolled a grounder to second to score Bishop and tie the game at 1-1.

On the same play, Berg advanced to third, allowing him to score on an RBI infield single to third off the bat of Konnor Griffin that gave Bradenton a 2-1 advantage.

In the top of the fourth, Josh Kross powered a two-run homer to right to flip the score and give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. He finished the week with three homers in the series.

After Palm Beach added on two more in the fifth, the Marauders threatened in the bottom of the eighth.

Down 5-2 with two outs, Solomon Maguire walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Carlos Caro followed with a single to left to score Maguire and cut the deficit to 5-3.

While the Marauders sent the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, the Cardinals held on the secure the 5-3 win.

With the loss, the Marauders fell to 3-6 while the Cardinals moved to 6-3. Bradenton will enjoy an off day on Monday before traveling to Fort Myers to begin a six-game series with the Mighty Mussels. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

