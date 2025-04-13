Freethy Drives in Five, Yesavage Shines as Jays Rout Jupiter

April 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays downed the Jupiter Hammerheads 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in their six-game series finale, securing a series split. Dunedin's 12 hits and four extra-base hits marked the team's season highs.

RHP Trey Yesavage (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K) hurled four frames of one-run ball with four strikeouts. Yesavage threw 41 of 55 pitches for strikes and retired the last seven batters faced in order. Over his first two professional starts, the Blue Jays No. 2 prospect has allowed only one earned run in 7.2 innings, yielding four hits and fanning eight. Yesavage reached 95.6 MPH on his fastball and induced 13 whiffs on 31 swings for a 42% whiff rate.

RHP Gage Stanifer (4 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K) picked up his second win of the season, firing four innings in relief and allowing one run with seven strikeouts. His seven strikeouts in the contest match a career-high and are tops by a Dunedin player this season. Stanifer is the first Dunedin player to pick up two wins. Over his first two appearances of the season, Stanifer has fired eight frames, allowing one run on three hits with 13 strikeouts. Stanifer's sinker averaged 95.9 MPH and reached 97.6 MPH.

LF JR Freethy (2-for-4, 5 RBI, 3B, R, BB) recorded a career-high five RBI and reached base three times, highlighted by a bases-clearing three-run triple in the 2nd inning, which marked his first career triple. Freethy has reached base in six of seven games this season with multiple RBI twice. His eight RBI this season are T-2nd on the team and already mark more than Freethy brought home in 20 games for Dunedin last season.

2B Manuel Beltre (2-for-5, 2B) delivered his second straight multi-hit performance. Beltre is 11-for-30, batting .367/.457/.500 with three RBI, five runs scored, four doubles, and four walks to open the season. He's reached base in all seven games played and hit safely in five of seven. Beltre's four doubles lead the Florida State League, while his 11 hits this season are T-4th.

1B Peyton Powell (2-for-3, RBI, R, 2 BB) recorded his first professional hit, RBI, run, and multi-hit performance in the win.

CF Braden Barry (2-for-5, 2 R, 2B) notched his second multi-hit game of the season. Barry is six-for-20 (.300) with six runs, six walks, and an RBI over six games to open the season. Barry has reached base in all six games played this season and has hit safely in four of his last five.

