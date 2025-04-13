Tarpons Top Mighty Mussels in Series Finale, 4-2

April 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels dropped the final game of a six-game set against the Tampa Tarpons, falling 4-2 on Sunday at Hammond Stadium to split the series.

Tampa (5-4) scored first for the first time in the series by way of a four-run outburst in the top of the first inning. After Mussels' starter Xavier Kolhosser (0-1) issued walks to two of the first three batters, Tarpon third baseman Parks Harber smashed an opposite field, three run homer to put Tampa in front 3-0.

Two batters later, Tampa right fielder Dillon Lewis added on, launching a solo shot to left center field to extend the Tarpon lead to 4-0.

Kolhosser, a 13th round selection in 2024, got the start for Fort Myers (4-5) in his professional debut. After the four-run flurry in the first inning, Kolhosser fired two scoreless frames to complete his outing. He finished the day having allowed four runs on three hits, with three walks and six strikeouts.

Tampa starter Gage Ziehl, also making his professional debut, was excellent. The 2024 4th round pick out of the University of Miami (FL) shut down Fort Myers across 4.1 scoreless, scattering three hits and striking out two.

The Mussels finally broke through offensively in the sixth inning. Issac Pena led off the frame with a single to right, advancing to second after a walk to Byron Chourio. Two batters later, Aaron Sabato was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Mussels' catcher Daniel Pena then drew a walk, driving in the first Fort Myers run of the day, making it 4-1.

Devin Kirby, Zander Sechrist and Hunter Hoopes combined for six scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just five hits while striking out eight. The Mussels' bullpen did not allow a run for the second consecutive game.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Fort Myers native Peyton Carr hit a towering solo homer onto the berm in left field, as Tampa's lead was cut to 4-2. The Mussels couldn't mount a comeback from there though, as the final two batters of the day went down on strikes.

After an off day on Monday, the Mussels will be back in action at Hammond Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the Bradenton Marauders. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.