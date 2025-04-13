'Tugas Tie It in Ninth, But Threshers Take Series in 11th-Inning Walkoff

CLEARWATER, Fla- Luke Holman threw 5.0 innings of one-hit ball and the Daytona Tortugas rallied to tie the game in the ninth, but the Clearwater Threshers earned their second walk-off win of the series to win the series finale 5-4 in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

Clearwater (6-3) won three one-run games in the series, as Daytona (4-5) had several early opportunities, but went just 5-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

In the first, Clearwater took the lead against Holman. Aroon Escobar led off with a walk, moved to second on a single, went to third on a flyout, then came home on a sacrifice fly from Brady Day to put the Threshers ahead 1-0.

After two perfect innings from starter Zach Tukis, Clearwater reliever Eli Trop plunked Carter Graham to begin the third, then gave up a hit to Ryan McCrystal. However, a sacrifice bunt attempt failed, and the Tortugas could not turn the two leadoff baserunners into a run.

In the fourth, Trop began the frame by drilling two more Daytona hitters, then threw a wild pitch to move two into scoring position. Carlos Sanchez then singled to right, bringing in a run to tie the game. However, Trop struck out the next three with two men in scoring position to keep the game tied at one.

An inning later against new pitcher Reese Dutton, Malvin Valdez walked to begin the frame, then Kyle Henley doubled into the left field corner. However, the ball got stuck in the pads, forcing Valdez to stop at third. That would loom large as Valdez was then thrown out at the plate on an attempted sacrifice fly. Alfredo Duno, though came up with a two-out RBI single to put the Tortugas in front, 2-1.

Holman came back out and worked around a one-out walk, finishing off the first 5.0-inning outing by a Tortuga this season, going 5.0 frames and allowing just one run on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts, handing off a lead to the bullpen.

Juan Martinez, returning to Daytona, came out of the bullpen in the sixth, but Clearwater struck right away. Carter Mathison tied the game with an RBI single, and Day slid in just ahead of Valdez's throw on a sacrifice fly from Kehden Hettiger to put the Threshers in front, 3-2.

The score stayed that way until the ninth, when McCrystal singled with one out, then pinch-runner Iverson Espinoza moved to second on a wild pitch. With Daytona down to their last strike, Kyle Henley hit a chopper to the mound that pitcher Titan Hayes knocked down, but through errantly to first, scoring Espinoza to tie the game.

Going to extra innings for the first time this year, automatic runner Bernard Moon went to third on a flyout by Duno, then scored when Sammy Stafura singled up the middle to put the Tortugas back in front, 4-3.

Clearwater, though, had an answer. After a sacrifice bunt, Joel Dragoo singled through the left side, scoring automatic runner Aroon Escobar to re-tie the game, sending the contest to the 11th.

In the 11th, though, the Tortugas failed to score in the top of the frame. In the bottom half, Raider Tello ripped the first pitch of the inning into the right-field corner, scoring Hettiger with the winning run as Clearwater walked off Daytona 5-4 in 11 innings.

Daytona will have Monday off before returning home to start a six-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday night. Tuesday will be our first Silver Sluggers night of the year, plus a Taco Tuesday, and we celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.

