Mets Comeback Falls Short in 2-1 Loss at Lakeland

April 13, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets could not quite complete a comeback, falling by a final score of 2-1 to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Mets ended the week with a 3-3 series split against the Flying Tigers.

The Mets' lone run came early. Drew Gilbert hit a line-drive RBI double off the right field wall in the first to give St. Lucie a 1-0 lead. Gilbert finished the day with 2-4 with the double and RBI.

Lakeland's Carson Rucker would drive in two first inning runs on a double of his own against Edgar Moreta, but that is all Moreta would surrender. Moreta struck out five total batters, finishing with a final line of 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB and 5 K.

Pitching continued to be the story of this game, with Mets pitchers racking up nine strikeouts. The staff held Lakeland to eight hits and one earned run while limiting the walks to just two. Will Watson continued his great week, giving up three hits in 3.1 IP with two strikeouts. Juan Arnaud and Chandler Marsh followed, combining for 1.2 IP and three strikeouts.

In another rehab start, Francisco Alvarez played a full nine innings, going 0-4 with a walk. He caught Samuel Gil trying to steal on a great throw to second in the sixth inning.

Jeff McNeil played in six innings, going 1-3 at the plate. McNeil had four putouts in the field, looking solid in his second rehab game.

Jesus Baez had a solid day at the plate, going 2-4 with two singles in the sixth and eighth and solid defensive work in the field with two assists.

Despite 10 hits in the game, the Mets were never able to string any together until the top of the ninth, where they found themselves trailing by one. After two quick outs, Yonatan Henriquez hit a line drive double. Colin Houck singled and an Alvarez walked to load the bases.

Simon Juan came to the plate and got off a good swing but his liner to right field hung up for Nomar Fana, who made the catch to end the game.

The Mets (4-5) now head home to Port St. Lucie for two straight home weeks at Clover Park. First up is a six-games series against the Tampa Tarpons starting Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

