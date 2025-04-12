Jupiter Wins Third Consecutive Game With 13-6 Victory Over Dunedin Saturday Night

April 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - In a back-and-forth affair for much of the early part of the game, the Jupiter Hammerheads (5-3) jumped to a seven-run lead and never looked back as they defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays (3-5) 13-6 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the Hammerheads got on the board first for the second consecutive game. After Abrahan Ramirez walked with one out, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a double to left field to put runners at second and third base. A wild pitch allowed Ramirez to score from third base for the game's first run. Then, Julio Henriquez smacked a sacrifice fly to center field to score Jenkins-Cowart to give Jupiter the 2-0 lead.

However, the Blue Jays responded immediately in the top of the third inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Yeuni Munoz drew an RBI walk to put the D-Jays on the scoreboard. Brock Tibbitts followed Munoz with a two-RBI double to left field which put Dunedin ahead at 3-2.

But the Jupiter offense answered right back in the bottom of the frame. After Ian Lewis hit a triple and Andrew Salas walked with one out, Carter Johnson notched an RBI single which quickly tied the game at 3-3. Andres Valor followed Johnson with a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Hammerheads the lead. Two batters later, Jenkins-Cowart drilled an RBI single down the right field line to make it 5-3 in favor of the sharks.

The game started going back-and-forth as Dunedin drew four walks and also got an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning which led to two more runs and the game was tied 5-5.

The pendulum swung back in favor of the Hammerheads in the bottom of the frame. With two outs and two runners on base, Johnson turned on a fastball and hit a two-RBI double down the right field line to put Jupiter back in front 7-5.

The Blue Jays got another run back thanks to a Tucker Toman RBI double in the top of the fifth inning to cut the Jupiter lead to 7-6.

Unfazed, Jupiter tacked on more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in what is the highest scoring inning so far in the 2025 season. The first three batters drew walks to load the bases as Lewis cracked an opposite field, two-RBI double for his first two RBIs of the season. A wild pitch added another run for the Hammerheads. Later, with the bases loaded and two outs, Jenkins-Cowart cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to give Jupiter a commanding 13-6 lead.

After the bottom of the fifth inning, the scoring ceased to exist as Michael Perez and Kevin Vaupel tossed a combined three scoreless innings to secure the Saturday night win for Jupiter.

At the plate, Jenkins-Cowart led the offense after he went 3-for-5 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Lewis and Johnson each finished with two hits while Lewis and Salas led the game with three runs scored.

The series finale between Jupiter and Dunedin takes place on Sunday, April 13th at 12:30 p.m as the Hammerheads look to open 2025 with back-to-back series victories. Every Sunday during the Florida State League, all fans can enjoy a special $10 discounted reserved box ticket at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Click here to purchase your tickets.

