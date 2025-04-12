Mets Crush Flying Tigers 10-3

April 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets enjoyed their biggest win of the young season with a 10-3 thumping of the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Mets took a 3-2 lead in the series with the win and will go for the series victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets pounded out 13 hits on Saturday. A.J. Ewing went 3 for 5 with his first home run of the season and drove in three runs. He is now 11 for 22 in the series with nine RBI.

Vincent Perozo went 2 for 4 with a triple, double, walk, RBI and two runs. Daiverson Gutierrez went 2 for 5 with a RBI and two runs. He extended his hitting streak to five games to start the season. Marco Vargas reached base three times from the leadoff spot with a double, single and a walk. He scored three runs and stole a base.

A trio of Mets pitchers held the Flying Tigers offense in check. Matt Allan made his second successful start of the season. He pitched 3.2 scoreless innings and gave up two hits. Allan did not walk a batter and struck out two. He threw 47 pitches.

Channing Austin fired 4.0 innings of solid relief to get the win. He allowed one run on one hit while walking five and striking out three.

Josh Blum pitched the final 1.1 innings. Akil Baddoo hit a two-run homer off Blum with two outs in the ninth to cap the scoring on the evening.

The Mets went up 2-0 in the third inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Ewing and JT Schwartz.

The Mets scored four runs in the fifth with the help of two throwing errors on shortstop Franyerber Montilla. Ewing and Gutierrez notched run-scoring singles in the frame.

Perozo raced home from third base on a Trey Snyder ground out in the sixth inning for a 7-0 lead. Vargas scored from third on a balk later in the inning to make it 8-0.

Perozo belted a RBI double in the seventh to extend the lead to 9-0.

Ewing wrapped up the scoring from the Mets side with a sharply hit homer to right field in the eighth.

The Mets (4-4) and Flying Tigers (4-4) play the finale of their six-game series on Sunday. First pitch at Joker Marchant Stadium is set for 12:00 p.m.

