Hill, Bullpen Shine for Fort Myers in 2-1 Victory over Tampa

April 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Dasan Hill, Jason Doktorczyk, Kade Bragg and Tyler Stasiowski limited the Tampa offense to one run and combined to strike out 11 in the Mighty Mussels 2-1 win over the Tarpons on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

Twins No. 13 prospect Dasan Hill started on the bump for Fort Myers (4-4), and looked the part in his Hammond Stadium debut. The 19-year-old went 3.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits while punching out six Tarpon batters.

In the bottom of the first, Jose Rodriguez connected on an opposite field two-out double. Kevin Maitan then reached on an infield single, putting runners at the corners for Jay Thomason. Tampa (4-4) starter Greyson Carter's first pitch to Thomason went all the way to the backstop, allowing Rodriguez to score from first, and the Mussels took a 1-0 lead. Fort Myers has scored the first run of the game in all five games of the series thus far.

With runners at first and third in the top of the second, Tampa executed a double steal, as Engelth Urena stole home to give the Tarpons their only run of the night and tie the game.

Jason Doktorczyk (2-0) took over for Hill with one out in the top of the fourth and allowed a single to the first batter he faced, which loaded the bases. He then got a pop up and a strikeout to end the inning and keep the game tied. Doktorczyk went 3.2 innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Fort Myers responded in the bottom of the inning, as Miguel Briceno walked, but was cut down at second on an Issac Pena fielder's choice. Pena then advanced to second on a balk by Tarpon reliever Brady Kirtner. Angel Del Rosario followed with a single past Tampa shortstop Roderick Arias, scoring Pena and giving the Mighty Mussels the lead, 2-1.

Neither team scored in the fifth, sixth or seventh, setting the table for Kade Bragg in the eighth. He recorded back-to-back outs to start his appearance, but then surrendered two straight hits and a walk to load the bases. Bragg worked out of the jam, striking out Josue Gonzalez to end the inning.

After a scoreless bottom of the eighth, Tyler Stasiowski entered for the ninth. He worked around a one-out walk, facing four batters to earn his first save of the season. Mussel pitching stranded 12 runners on base, as Tampa threatened in seven of their nine trips to the plate.

Fort Myers will be back in action for the final game of the series on Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

