Beltre's Big Night Not Enough, Jays' Skid Hits Three

April 12, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays dropped their third straight contest to the Jupiter Hammerheads, falling 13-6 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game five of a six-game series. The contest saw four lead changes in the first four innings.

RHP Austin Cates (2.2 IP, 5 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 K) did not factor into a decision in his second professional start.

LHP Javen Coleman (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K) threw two shutout frames in relief, allowing only a broken bat infield single and fanned four Hammerheads batters. Over his last two outings, Coleman has fired 4.1 shutout frames with one hit allowed, no walks, and nine strikeouts. Coleman's sinker averaged 94.2 MPH and reached 95.1 MPH.

SS Manuel Beltre (3-for-4, RBI, R, 2B, BB) registered a three-hit night with a double and game-tying RBI single in the 4th. Beltre is batting .360/.448/.480 with three RBI, five runs scored, three doubles, and four walks to open the season. He's reached base in all six games played. Beltre's nine hits this season are T-5th in the Florida State League while his three doubles are T-1st. Beltre is the second Blue Jay to record a three-hit game this season, joining Yhoangel Aponte.

C Brock Tibbitts (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB) laced a two-run double in the 3rd inning to give Dunedin the lead. Tibbitts has an RBI in five straight games and has reached base in seven straight games to begin his season. His eight RBI this season lead the team and are T-4th in the Florida State League. Tibbitts' two-run double left his bat at 108 MPH.

